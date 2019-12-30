‘Motherless Brooklyn’ costume designer Amy Roth: ‘My job is to tell the story’

Amy Roth always knew she would follow in the footsteps of her aunt, Oscar-winning costume designer Ann Roth. As the younger Roth, whose latest credit is “Motherless Brooklyn,” recalls “I used to go around with Ann, and I wouldn’t care what it was she was doing or working on, and I’d just be around her and watch. ” And she reveals, “Ann’s given me a lot of advice – she gives me advice on which way to drive to the grocery store! I always bring my research and look-book to Ann before I start designing. And she’ll give me notes and suggestions and she’ll draw over my drawings and we’ll discuss it.”

Roth knew she had clicked with Edward Norton, the writer, director and star of “Motherless Brooklyn,” at their first meeting. “We had the exact same images in our books, it was really spooky. We didn’t have work to get to where the other one was. We were already both in the exact same place before we even agreed to make the show together.”

Roth reveals that “the cast was full of actors who would just put on anything [costumes] in service of the character. Willem Dafoe was really like that, and Alec Baldwin, and Edward, of course. Every actor in this production just was so open and said yes to wearing everything to help the story and their characters.” However, she cautions, that is not always the case. “There are movie stars who will just no to wearing something if it doesn’t fit their image. They will look at it and say ‘no, I’m not wearing that’ and so you have to take that into consideration sometimes, too.”

For Roth, “My job is to tell the story.” To that end, she pared down her costumes for “Motherless Brooklyn” so that “audiences can focus all attention on what is going on on-screen and with the characters.” One specific item of clothing did merit special attention: Bruce Willis’ hat. “The hat became a character in and of itself. It became this magical thing full of huge energy that whenever it was in a scene or Edward put it on, it was significant.”

Roth revels in “the physical change you can literally see” when an actor puts on their costume and transforms into their character. “Gugu Mbatha-Raw came into the fitting room – and you know, she is English, and wonderfully so – but she came in and put her costume on and there is an immediate physical change. The Gugu that walked into the fitting room was a different one that walked out – she was the character that walked out. That’s hugely satisfying as a costume designer.”

“And, of course, you put Bruce Willis in a suit and hat and suddenly you’ve got the full-blown movie star. And I really mean star – he brings a suit and hat to life like no one.” The challenge was trying not to make these highly-recognizable movie stars look “too pretty,” as the film deals with serious subject matter and so their “costumes had to look real and suit the heavy nature of the film.”

But the trickiest thing Roth faced was finding space to work in New York. “We had to rent offices and you’d have to clear out all the cubicles. It’s ironic because as artists we spend our time trying not to be behind cubicles and here working in an office and washing materials out in the office bathroom.”

