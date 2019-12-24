Can Netflix’s ‘Unbelievable’ upset HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ at Golden Globes? 3 of our editors say yes

HBO’s disaster miniseries “Chernobyl” dominated the recent Emmy Awards with 10 victories, and now it ties for the lead at the Golden Globes with four nominations. You may think that’d be enough for it to win the Globe for Best TV Movie/Limited Series, but our website editors who cover awards year-round aren’t convinced. In fact, 3 of our 11 staffers forecast a victory for Netflix’s hot-off-the-presses program “Unbelievable,” which also scored four bids. Do you agree with the predictions of our website crew? Sound off down in the comments section.

The eight staffers who believe “Chernobyl” will win the top series prize are Joyce Eng, Marcus James Dixon, Zach Laws, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Matt Noble, Tom O’Neil and Paul Sheehan. “Chernobyl” tells the story of the infamous nuclear meltdown that devastated the Soviet Union in 1986. It earned a trio of Golden Globe acting noms for Jared Harris, Emily Watson and Stellan Skarsgard and currently leads Gold Derby editors’ racetrack odds at 10/3.

The three editors who picks “Unbelievable” to win are Chris Beachum, Riley Chow and Susan Wloszczyna, resulting in 37/10 odds. Could they be onto something here? Don’t forget, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association often avoids rubber-stamping the Emmys, and since the TV academy went overboard for “Chernobyl,” perhaps the fresher, newer “Unbelievable” could be more their style. Netflix’s eight-episode dramatization about an investigation into sexual assaults received acting bids for leads Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever and supporting player Toni Collette.

The other three nominees are tied at 9/2 odds apiece, according to our editors’ predictions: FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” Hulu’s “Catch-22” and Showtime’s “The Loudest Voice.”

“Fosse/Verdon” won four Emmys last September including lead actress Michelle Williams as famed choreographer Gwen Verdon. “Catch-22,” which was essentially skunked by the TV academy, rebounded at the Globes with surprise bids for program and lead actor Christopher Abbott. And “The Loudest Voice,” which will be eligible at next year’s Emmys, contends for program and lead actor Russell Crowe.

PREDICT Golden Globe TV winners now; change them until January 5

Be sure to make your Golden Globe predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on January 5. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Globes taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions