A whole new record or two: Alan Menken could rewrite the Oscar annals with ‘Aladdin’ (again)

The original “Aladdin” (1992) brought Alan Menken two of his eight Oscars — for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for “A Whole New World”) — and now the 2019 version can help him break some longstanding records.

Menken, who returned to compose new music for the live-action remake, could add a ninth Oscar to his collection for the new Jasmine anthem “Speechless,” which he co-wrote with fellow Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. That would give him the solo record for the most victories for Best Original Song at five, tie him for the most Oscars in the music categories, and extend his own record for the most Oscars won by a living person.

Menken is in a four-way tie with four wins in Best Original Song with Sammy Cahn, Johnny Mercer and Jimmy Van Heusen. The prolific composer and songwriter garnered all of his awards during the Disney Renaissance for “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid” (1989), the title track from “Beauty and the Beast” (1991), “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas” (1995) and as aforementioned, “A Whole New World.” He won Best Original Score for each of these films as well.

No living person has won more than eight competitive Oscars. Menken’s current tally puts him one shy of Alfred Newman’s record of nine in the music categories. If he takes home another little gold man, Menken would also tie Newman for third place for the most competitive wins by a person; Walt Disney leads with 22, followed by production designer Cedric Gibbons, who nabbed 11.

A 19-time nominee, Menken hasn’t been nominated in nine years, his most recent bid coming in Best Original Song for “I Saw the Light” from “Tangled” (2010). Twice he’s been triple nominated in the category, with “Beauty and the Beast” and “Enchanted” (2007). The latter was the last film to earn three song nominations as the academy set a max of two possible nominations per film shortly afterward.

With no massive lock like “Shallow” ready to steamroll the competition this year, Best Original Song is open enough for a comeback win for Menken. “Speechless” is currently just outside in sixth place in our odds, behind “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II,” “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” “Stand Up” from “Harriet,” “Spirit from “The Lion King” and “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from “Wild Rose.”

