Memo to the Oscar voters: Please nominate Lee Jung Eun in ‘Parasite’ for Best Supporting Actress

DATE: December 23, 2019

TO: Members of the Actors Branch, AMPAS

FROM: Tariq Khan, Gold Derby Oscar Expert / Disciple of Tom O’Neil

SUBJECT: Lee Jung Eun in “Parasite” for Best Supporting Actress

With voting for the Oscar nominations now less than two weeks away, I know that most of you are busy trying to screen as many films as possible. Given that you have the heavy task of submitting names in all four acting categories (as well as Best Picture) – you probably feel enormous pressure to view every possible contender and make choices with impartiality, integrity and originality. Please allow me to help you in one particular category: Best Supporting Actress.

If you’ve been paying any attention to the precursor awards (Golden Globe, SAG, Critics’ Choice) – you probably know that there are three safe bets. Those are Laura Dern in “Marriage Story,” Jennifer Lopez in “Hustlers” and Margot Robbie in “Bombshell.” But after that, it gets a bit murky. You have Golden Globe nominees Kathy Bates in “Richard Jewell” and Annette Bening in “The Report,” SAG nominees Scarlett Johansson in “Jojo Rabbit” and Nicole Kidman in “Bombshell,” and Critics’ Choice nominees Florence Pugh in “Little Women” and Zhao Shuzhen in “The Farewell.” All are excellent performances and would certainly be worthy. But aren’t you looking for someone and something a little more exciting?

You’re also likely giving as much consideration as possible to the South Korean sensation, “Parasite.” (A surprise SAG nominee for Best Cast in a Motion Picture.) If you’ve seen it, I’ll bet that you loved it. And if you haven’t, I’m sure that you will. Either way, you might be looking to nominate at least one of the outstanding actors for an individual prize. The question is…whom?

I have your answer. Lee Jung Eun as Gook Moon-gwang, the dutiful housekeeper. It’s a performance maid (pun intended) for Oscar.

Given that you some of you have yet to experience the provocation of “Parasite,” I’ll attempt to write this without revealing any key plot points. (Though there might be a few hints.)

When Lee first appears on screen, you don’t pay much attention to her. With her drab uniform, severe hairdo and old-fashioned eyeglasses, she looks exactly how you expect her to look. As you see her interact with other characters, she behaves exactly as you expect to her behave. She’s proper yet perky. Quiet but quirky. Monotonous, and still mysterious.

As the film progresses, you see the geeky Gook in a whole new light. It’s almost as if there’s been a completely different character hiding beneath her costume. In one of the film’s most pivotal scenes, she conveys intense sorrow, pain, anger and hatred – all while remaining completely human and three-dimensional. When this new Moon is on the screen, Lee is like a shooting star. Dazzling. Dynamic. And deserving – of an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

I know, it feels wrong to single out just one actor in the primo “Parasite” ensemble. Each and every one of them plays his or her part perfectly – never trying to upstage any other. Nonetheless, it’s Lee Jung Eun who was handed this plum and peachy (albeit pithy) role.

Lee has already been honored with South Korea’s prestigious Blue Dragon Award. While I don’t want to jinx Jung, I implore you to please show some love for Lee. Add some excitement to the nominations. Remind the world that the Academy is a truly international organization – one that recognizes the finest performances on the planet regardless of language.

Everyone in awardsland will be anxiously awaiting your decision come January 13. Here’s hoping that Lee Jun Eun makes the list. And that “Parasite” is her ticket to Oscar paradise.

