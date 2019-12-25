Will ‘Parasite’ become the first fully foreign language film to win Golden Globe for Best Screenplay?

The Golden Globes are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, but ironically they don’t usually give Best Screenplay to foreign-language films. Actually, the Globes have never gone for a script that was entirely in a language besides English. That could change this year thanks to “Parasite.”

The front-runner for the award this year is actually “Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach‘s character-driven drama about a couple’s divorce. It gets leading odds of 17/5. But three of the Expert journalists we’ve polled from top media outlets say filmmaker Bong Joon Ho and his co-writer Han Jin Won will take the prize for “Parasite”: Erik Davis (Fandango), Jack Mathews (Gold Derby) and Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby).

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Other films have won with a mix of English and foreign language dialogue, like “The Last Emperor” (1987) and “Dances with Wolves” (1990). The award has also gone to primarily English-language films set in foreign locales like “Lost in Translation” (2003) and “Slumdog Millionaire” (2008). But “Parasite” would be a first with its fully Korean script.

The Spanish-language “Roma” was nominated for its script last year, but even though that film claimed Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director, it didn’t win the writing award. However, “Parasite” has the benefit of plot twists and timely social themes that showcase its writers more prominently than “Roma,” which emphasized Alfonso Cuaron‘s direction and cinematography more than his dialogue or story structure.

So can Bong and Han achieve what Cuaron couldn’t? If so, could that be another sign that “Parasite” has the potential to go all the way at the Oscars after “Roma” fell just short?

Be sure to make your Golden Globe predictions so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 Golden Globes taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our movie forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.