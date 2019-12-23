Peilin Chou (‘Abominable’ producer) on how the director’s life with large dogs attracted her to project about a Yeti [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Peilin Chou is very upfront in our recent webchat (watch the video above) that the film “Abominable,” on which she’s a producer, came about simply from wanting to work with writer-director Jill Culton. “We were big fans of her work. We pitched her a number of projects and the one she responded to most was the idea of making a movie about this Yeti.” She goes on to explain that there was a specific link to Culton’s childhood that made the subject resonate with her. “Jill had grown up with very large bloodhound dogs and she was fascinated by how they were able to communicate without speech. So she was very intrigued by the idea of creating this Yeti character that did not have speech.”

“Abominable” centers on a Yeti that’s escaped from confinement in Shanghai. A teenage girl, Yi, who’s still coping with the death of her father, discovers the creature hiding on the roof of her apartment building. When Yi sees that an army of guards is looking to recapture the creature and return him to captivity, she decides to help the Yeti get back to his home of Mount Everest. Her two friends, Peng and Jin, end up getting roped into the journey. The film was a joint production between DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio, the latter of which Chou is the Chief Creative Officer.

Probably the most crucial aspect of what makes the film work is the way that the character of the Yeti is designed. Chou immediately credits their character designer, Nico Marlet, and also explains that a lot of the character came down to how it moved and connected with the humans. “We considered whether it should be a creature that stands like a human or walks on all fours. In the end we just decided that he should be able to do both.” She further elaborates that they also wanted to make sure that they Yeti was also able to interact and express himself. “Ultimately, we created a character that has such a wide range. He starts the film very fierce and ferocious. You really feel the animal side of him and he goes from there all the way to being a character that is so tender and really connects with Yi and allows this character to open up and really profoundly changes her life.”

The project also presented a unique opportunity on the casting side of things since “Abominable” was the first instance of a modern Chinese family that’s been featured in a global animated feature film. Chou explains that, “We felt a tremendous amount of responsibility to get that right. Representation was super important to us in terms of making sure these characters were actually voiced by Asian actors.” She especially feels that way about Chloe Bennet, who voices Yi, claiming that the role wasn’t really born until Bennet came into the role. Chou also explained that Bennet felt a real connection to the character as she’s half-Chinese and when she was a teenager she lived in Shanghai with her grandmother. Her connection was so great, Chou elaborates, that “when she left the audition, she called her agents and said, ‘If I don’t get this job, I should just quit acting because I don’t even have to act for that character. That character is me!’”

