‘Project Runway’ 18 video recap: A yuletide unconventional materials challenge leads to ho-ho no-no’s [WATCH]

Early warning: There will be no “Project Runway” episode airing on Thursday December 26 on Bravo this week. Instead, the show celebrated the season to be jolly last Thursday with a fun while not always successful unconventional materials challenge that employed traditional yuletide decorations to make a holiday cocktail dress.

As usual, Gold Derby editors Daniel Montgomery and Susan Wloszczyna unwrapped their thoughts about how the designers on the top and those on the bottom fared on an episode called “Sleight the Runway.” Daniel was bummed that Alan Gonzalez ended up being put on the naughty list for what mentor Christian Siriano declared an “elf rave look.”

Daniel, a fan of Alan’s zesty commentary and zealous snack habits, stands up for his guy: “I didn’t think it was a great look but I didn’t think it was the worst look. I thought it had really great aspects and he should not have been sent home for that.”

“He took so much crap and tried to do something with it,” Susan counters, “and didn’t do anything with it.” Plus, it was his second low score. Then there were the furry white platform boots he used to accessorize that did nothing for his skimpy outfit. “They were clunky and heavy and the dress was barely there. It was a real mismatch.” She does admit she will miss the spritely fellow as well. “He does have a way with words. As they say in the after-show, ‘Alan-tude.’ “

Daniel insists the skirt part of Alan’s outfit with the silver leaf “worked,” if only he had connected it somehow to the bikini-style top. He suggest that Brittany Allan (see above), who suffered a bloody nose that slowed her down as everyone was madly grabbing their material, had a worse look but it might have helped that she won a previous challenge. “She had a wrapping paper dress that looked like just crinkly wrapping paper. It was not good.” Daniel says the judges saved her as a vote of confidence because of her previous work.

The third designer with a low score was Tyler Neasloney. “Alan’s outfit was more finished than whatever that choppy thing was,” says Susan of his too-short dress with a snowflake design on the bodice. “It was more like a bathing suit.” As Daniel says, Tyler got in trouble when he “second-guessed his look and lost a lot of material. That made me madder than anything else. He was worried that it would look like a candy cane. Gold and silver stripes don’t necessarily speak candy cane.”

On a more jolly note, there were the top looks that were festive indeed. “The one winning design was Sergio Guadarrama,” says Daniel. “It was just such a great look from the silhouette before it came out because you see this perfect triangle. It was so perfectly geometric. Whoa! And then it came out and it looks really good. I do think the model looked like she was walking a little slow. I don’t think it was 100 percent comfortable. But it was a really great idea. I am annoyed by Sergio’s attitude a lot of the time but I will give him credit for that look. It was a really good look.” He also managed to follow the instructions of what to make this week — unlike the non-urban outfit he trotted out the week before.

However, he and Susan disagree about whether hiding jingle bells inside the basket on the bottom of his design was a good idea. Daniel says, “I thought it was a little much.” Susan defends his auditory accessorizing: “If they were outside that basket, it wouldn’t have worked. Inside, it’s an aural kind of sense thing. And it sounds like Christmas.”

Both editors go on to discuss how Sergio’s “I am God’s gift to fashion” attitude is a bit much, and his ego could trip him up as the show continues. Watch the video above to hear what they had to say about the two other top looks by Victoria Cocieru and Shavi Lewis.

