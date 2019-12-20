‘Project Runway After Show’ recap: Eliminated designer Alan Gonzalez and Christian dish on those furry snow boots

Hey, “Project Runway” fans. Did you know that for Season 18, Bravo posts an after-show after each episode airs that allows the dryly humorous mentor and Season 4 winner Christian Siriano a chance to muse about what unfolded on the show? Well, now you do.

Now that matters are getting interesting three episodes in and we have acquainted ourselves with most of the remaining designers — I admit I had no idea until this week’s episode that there was a contestant named Melanie Trygg on the show — we are going to do recaps of this entertaining addition to your PR experience.

Christian’s chit-chat segment this week focuses on the latest contestant to head out the door — spritely Houston native Alan Gonzalez, 24, (seen above) who from the beginning was high-strung breath of fresh air, whether bemoaning having to pair up with another designer for a challenge or breezily taking a macaron or fruit snack break instead of finishing his outfit.

“I know, you already miss him,” Christian says when he tells the other designers that ever-amusing Alan is out of the competition after making a rather tacky yuletide cocktail ensemble from unconventional materials that might drive others to drink. But we get once last helping of “Alan-tude” before the quotable dude goes home.

SEE Delvin McCray is still ‘Project Runway’ front-runner going into week 3, but Brittany Allen and Marquise Foster are gaining

His mentor notes that he was the youngest among the cast this season, adding “and, also maybe the loudest?” I love how Christian describes his holiday design that caused his elimination as “an elf rave look” — which is actually being kind. Alan takes a seat on the set and declares, “Oh my god, mojitos!” Yes, every reality show could be improved with alcohol if we were being honest. He is also sporting fabulous black pumps on his feet. They toast each other while Christian gingerly plucks a “plant” (I am guessing a mint leaf) out of his beverage.

It goes on from there. Alan says his fave holiday character is the Grinch while Christian says he thinks he is more a Mrs. Claus type, which the rejected designer takes as a compliment. Then the mentor gets down to the nitty gritty: “When we first started, you drove me to drink.” Alan says, “I know.” But by the end, he admits he was sad to see this jolly elf go. Alan proclaims the professionalism is there — then they cut away to a clip of him going crazy over the existence of fruit snacks. It’s like when Doug the dog from “Up” saw a squirrel.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Alan defends himself, though: “Every time you came into the workroom, you make me so nervous.” Christian counters: “You needed me, though.” From the evidence on the tape, he certainly did after he grabbed a huge pile of holiday decorations that he never used. In the end, a pair of fur-bearing white boots with chunky soles sealed the deal that he was going home.

Christian surprises Alan by inviting a special guest to join them. You will just have to see what causes Alan to call what joins the discussion “a sabotage.”

Slightly more interesting: Christian asks Alan who he thinks will win the season. His answer couldn’t be more Alan-esquely preposterous if he tried. Watch the “Project Runway After Show” above and tune into Bravo on January 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT to see what happens during a Goodwill-related challenge.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.