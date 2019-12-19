‘Project Runway’ elimination predictions: Will Geoffrey Mac be out in week 3 after ‘Cats’ debacle? Maybe not

There have been three eliminations after two weeks of “Project Runway,” and they’ve all been women: Asma Bibi and Jenn Charkow were both sent home in “Blast Off,” and then Veronica Sheaffer in “Cats of the Urban Jungle.” But the show will send home its first male designer next according to the combined predictions of fans who have made their forecasts here in our predictions center. Who do you think is going home tonight?

Geoffrey Mac has had a rough go of it from the very beginning: flustered when buying fabrics at Mood, second-guessing himself in the workroom. In the season premiere he had one of the judges’ favorite looks despite his own doubts. But in “Cats” he was in the bottom two, compromising on a caftan idea and throwing in a pair of pants that didn’t fit the episode’s streetwear theme. Despite all that, though, he’s not the contestant our users think is likeliest to go home.

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Instead, our odds favor ShaVi Lewis‘s ouster. Now, Lewis hasn’t actually been in danger at all this season yyet. He has advanced safely through the competition thus far, and after just two weeks he’s one of only three contestants who hasn’t gotten a critique from the judges for better or for worse. The other two are Nancy Volpe-Beringer and Chelsey Carter. But we also haven’t seen Lewis featured very prominently on the show yet, which is perhaps the producers’ way of telling us he’s not going to be much of a factor. But after only two weeks it’s possible he has a lot more to offer than we might think from his limited screentime so far.

Lewis gets leading odds of 9/4 of being eliminated, but Mac is right behind him with 16/5 odds. And Mac’s “Blast Off” partner Melanie Trygg ranks third in our forecasts with 9/2 odds. Mac and Trygg were one of the judges’ favorite teams in that first challenge, but even then they told Trygg that it was Mac’s look that kept them both safe. So she hasn’t exactly won them over yet.

Do you agree with our elimination predictions that Lewis will go home, or maybe Mac or Trygg? Or do you think someone else will find themselves on the chopping block instead?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.