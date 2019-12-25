‘Project Runway’ judges dropped the ball: They should’ve kept Alan Gonzalez on Christmas and gotten rid of … [POLL RESULTS]

Bah humbug! The judges on “Project Runway” eliminated Alan Gonzalez at the end of the unconventional materials challenge in “Sleigh the Runway.” His holiday-meets-Burning Man look had problems, but I thought aspects of his look were underrated and he shouldn’t have been sent home. The readers we polled agreed with me. So who should’ve gone home instead? Scroll down to see our complete poll results.

Gonzalez was an infectious personality in the workroom, funny and collaborative, racing for macaroons and fruit snacks while trying to elevate his looks from Yoda to Beyonce. But he also had a solid sense of style. He went astray with his holiday party look, which used some ribbons and silver leaf decorations to make what looked more like an elf swimsuit than a cocktail dress, but the skirt he constructed was pretty chic. He just needed more refinement to pull the whole idea together. And yes, he should’ve ditched the snow boots.

Only 27% of respondents agreed with the judges’ decision to eliminate him. Most fans (51%) said the designer sent home should have been Tyler Neasloney, who shot himself in the foot by second-guessing his look. He had a promising idea with crystalline ornaments and silver and gold striped material, but a reconfigured that for fear of judges’ criticisms and ended up with a dress that was way too short and not fitted well to his model.

Like Rodriguez, that was Neasloney’s second time in the bottom two. I suspect the kiss of death for Rodriguez was when he admitted to the judges that he collected problems more material for the challenge than any other designer, but still struggled to pull together a look, while others who had problems were much more constrained by the limited materials at their disposal. That’s what tripped up Brittany Allen, and our readers gave her the benefit of the doubt: only 15% said she should have been eliminated. Likewise, the judges let her off with a warning.

What did you think of Rodriguez’s ouster? Did he deserve a Christmas miracle?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they're faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo.