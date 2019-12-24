Write on: Quentin Tarantino would tie record with a third Golden Globe for Best Screenplay

Quentin Tarantino is second place in our Best Screenplay Golden Globe odds for his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” script, behind Noah Baumbach‘s “Marriage Story,” but if he pulls out the victory, he’ll accomplish what only one person has done before: win three screenplay awards.

Robert Bolt hold the record with three statuettes, for “Doctor Zhivago” (1965), “A Man for All Seasons” (1966) and “The Mission” (1986). He later won Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for the first two, but the academy snubbed him for “The Mission.” Bolt has a leg up on Tarantino, though, because he has a perfect 3-for-3 record; “Once” marks Tarantino’s fifth screenplay nomination.

The auteur triumphed for “Pulp Fiction” (1994) and “Django Unchained” (2012), and was nominated for “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) and “The Hateful Eight” (2015). He’s one of 10 people with two wins, a group that includes Paddy Chayefsky (1971’s “The Hospital,” 1976’s “Network”), Woody Allen (1985’s “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” 2011’s “Midnight in Paris”) and Aaron Sorkin, who denied Tarantino a third Globe the last time by winning for “Steve Jobs” (2015) to go with his award for “The Social Network” (2010).

Perhaps his previous wins are part of the reason why our pundits are lower on Tarantino’s chances this time around — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association does like to spread the wealth. That, and “Marriage Story” is a more writerly script. But while the Netflix drama leads the field with six nominations, you can argue that “Once” is better positioned overall, as Baumbach was snubbed in director and Tarantino made it in. Tarantino is in third place in that race and is still awaiting his first win on his fourth nomination.

If Tarantino does win screenplay, that might mean good things for Oscar and he could do what Bolt wasn’t able to: translate all three Globe wins into Oscar wins. He picked up Best Original Screenplay Oscars for “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained,” suffering his only loss so far for “Inglourious Basterds.” Allen holds the record there with three victories.

“Parasite,” written by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-won, is in third place, with “The Irishman,” by Steve Zaillian, in fourth and “The Two Popes,” by Anthony McCarten, in fifth.

