Radiohead-less: Can front man Thom Yorke (‘Anima’) win his first Grammys as a solo artist?

Radiohead front man Thom Yorke is a three-time Grammy winner, but despite occasional side projects as a solo artist he has never won without the revered British band. This year he’s got four solo nominations, so can he win for the first time on his own?

Yorke is up for three awards for his third solo album, “Anima.” The recording itself contends for Best Alternative Album and Best Boxed/Limited Edition Package. He also made a film on Netflix accompanying the album with Oscar-nominated director Paul Thomas Anderson (“There Will Be Blood,” “Phantom Thread”); it’s nominated for Best Music Film.

His last nomination is Best Visual Media Song, where he contends for “Suspirium” from Luca Guadagnino‘s horror remake “Suspiria,” for which Yorke also composed the score. That makes Yorke the most nominated artist in the Alternative Album category, which is actually the only category he has ever won. So you’d think that might make him the front-runner.

However, Yorke has never won when his album wasn’t up for Album of the Year: Radiohead prevailed for “OK Computer” (1998), “Kid A” (2001) and “In Rainbows” (2009), all of which were nominated for the top prize. “Anima” is not.

On top of that, “Anima” is up against two albums that are in the running for the top award: Bon Iver‘s “I, I” and Vampire Weekend‘s “Father of the Bride.” And both of those bands have won this category even when they weren’t nominated for Album of the Year: Bon Iver for their self-titled album (2012) and Vampire Weekend for “Modern Vampires of the City” (2014).

As of this writing Yorke trails in the Alternative Album race with 9/2 odds, according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users; Vampire Weekend are the favorites to edge out Bon Iver there. He’s also an underdog for Best Visual Media Song. We’re not predicting his other two races in our predictions center, but don’t count out him and Anderson for Music Film where there biggest competition may be Beyonce‘s “Homecoming.”

He’s also perhaps the highest-profile contender in the Boxed/Limited Edition Package race, up against “Gold in Brass Age” (David Gray), “1963: New Directions” (John Coltrane), “The Radio Recordings 1939-1945” (Wilhelm Furtwängler and Berliner Philharmoniker) and “Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” (Various Artists). So is he poised to win at least one award on January 26 when prizes are handed out?

