Watch out for ‘Watchmen’ star Regina King: She’ll win at Critics’ Choice Awards, according to Experts

HBO’s audacious comic book adaptation “Watchmen” was overlooked by the Golden Globes, but the Critics’ Choice Awards took notice. Now the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed thus far say Regina King will win Best Drama Actress. Are they right?

As of this writing Eric Deggans (NPR), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) are predicting King for the win. She stars in the drama as Angela Abar, who turns out to have surprising connections to the caped crusaders who came before. This is King’s third straight nomination at the Critics’ Choice Awards. She previously contended for her supporting role in the TV anthology series “American Crime” in 2018. Then she won for her supporting turn in the film “If Beale Street Could Talk” in 2019.

She’s certainly on a roll. In the last five years she has won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and three Emmys in addition to that Critics’ Choice victory. And if she wins for “Watchmen,” it’ll be the second win in this category for a mind-bending Damon Lindelof-created series. Carrie Coon won this award in 2016 for “The Leftovers,” which Lindelof created with Tom Perrotta based on Perrotta’s novel. Other trippy genre shows have won here as well: Tatiana Maslany (“Orphan Black”) won twice, and Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) won once.

But King will have to get past Olivia Colman, our current odds-on favorite for assuming the role of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” Like King, she won a Critics’ Choice Award last year for her work on the big screen: Best Actress in a Comedy for “The Favourite.” Both King and Colman won Oscars for their work, but only one of them can win here … unless there’s a tie, of course. Last year there were two ties at Critics’ Choice, so maybe they’ll crown two queens for Best Drama Actress.

