Rian Johnson (‘Knives Out’) on giving the whodunit genre ‘a more robust engine’ [Complete Interview Transcript]

Rian Johnson has a major hit on his hands with “Knives Out,” the murder mystery film he wrote and directed that is pleasing critics, audiences and awards voters. The film has now earned numerous nominations and honors, including three Golden Globe bids and a spot on the American Film Institute’s top 10 films of 2019.

Johnson recently spoke with Gold Derby senior editor Daniel Montgomery about what inspired him to create “Knives Out,” the production process and how it has resonated with so many audiences. Watch the exclusive video interview above and read the complete transcript below.

Gold Derby: First off, have you always been a fan of mysteries and what first sparked your interest in the genre?

Rian Johnson: Yeah, I grew up reading Agatha Christie’s books. That was what hooked me initially with this and I’ve always wanted to do a whodunit and I had the basic idea for this about 10 years ago. The basic idea just being, could you do a movie that starts as a whodunit, turns into a [Alfred] Hitchcock thriller and then turns back into a whodunit at the end? Genre-wise, that seemed like an interesting exercise and maybe a way to get all the things I love about whodunits into a movie, give it a slightly more robust engine than just clue gathering and a big surprise at the end of who did the crime.

GD: With a storyline this complex, with a lot of twists and turns, what’s the starting point of devising the story? Do you think backwards from the ending you’re looking for or do you find it along the way?

RJ: I write really structurally. Actually I’m at my desk, I write in these little Moleskine notebooks and I’ll write what I’m working on, so this is “Knives etc.” here. And these are the “Knives Out” ones. There’s four of them. It took four of these notebooks to write “Knives Out.” I’ll basically spend the first 80% of the process outlining. Let me see if I can find an example in my outline here. Maybe I can maybe I can’t, we’ll see. Basically I’ll draw a line across the paper. Here’s an example of it. This is what it looks like when I outline and I’ll do this through the whole process. This is the first act, this is the second act, this is the third act. What I’m doing here is going sequence by sequence and thinking not so much about mechanics of the plot but more about the story, more about what is drawing the audience through sequence by sequence with the story and what the stakes are and where we’re going with it and then what the turn is at the end of each one of these sequences that catapults us into the next set of stakes. It’s only when I have that whole thing laid out on that size thing so I can see it all in one visual gulp that I can jump into actually doing the work of writing. It’s not even starting from the end and working backwards. I start zoomed out like a satellite picture and I work like that. The typing is the last 10% of the process. The typing of the script is not the easy part but it’s the smaller part of the process compared to the planning, for me.

GD: When you do go from the outlining to the writing of the script and things are getting fleshed out with characters and the full story, do things change in your mind or are you always very married to that outline?

RJ: No, you always have to be open to change and that’s something that I keep learning and relearning. You can’t get precious about anything and you have to be able to think in terms of even throwing away big things that you’ve done. If it’s not working, it’s not working. When I wrote the script for “Looper,” the movie I made before “Star Wars,” I wrote an entire draft and then realized the entire second half was not working, so I tossed it and started from the drawing board and redrew the entire second act. I had the script in my head. Anyone who’s a writer knows once you print that script out and you have it, it’s really tough to go back in under the hood. But no, you can’t be precious or attached to anything. If something’s not working you have to be honest with yourself and you have to just dive in and just make it work.

GD: In terms of plot mechanics, I feel like time travel like you dealt with in “Looper” is the only other thing that’s as complex in terms of plot architecture as a mystery. Which would you say was an easier write or an easier construction or one that you preferred over the other, if either?

RJ: They’re very different, oddly, but they do have a similarity. It’s slightly easier, I think, with time travel because time travel is a fantasy element, not a science element, I guess. Time travel is not really science fiction. Time travel is really the equivalent of the spells in “Harry Potter” and time travel, it absolutely needs to work and line up and make sense, but only within the context of the narrative you’re constructing and the rules that you construct for that narrative. So you’re essentially creating your own game board and then saying here are the rules of my version of time travel and everything has to be consistent within that limited scope. Whereas, with a whodunit, it is a little more draconian in terms of everything has to actually make sense and everything has to line up and every detail does have to fall into place. They’re different challenges but I would say in a way, you have to almost be more fastidious with the murder mystery genre. Also ‘cause it’s a genre that more people are going to rewatch the movie and go back and make sure you’ve dotted all your I’s and crossed all your T’s.

GD: Once you get to filming it, so much of it takes place in this mansion that Harlan lives in and it’s such a visually distinctive and evocative setting. What was it like designing that with production designer David Crank and getting that look right and the display of the knives, which is such a centerpiece?

RJ: It was a blast because for me, the hard part is in the writing and then I get to collaborate with all these amazing artists to visualize it. You mentioned David Crank, our production designer who was incredible. Also, David Schlesinger, who was our set decorator, who was the one who found all the amazing detail in the house and brought it all together. I gave them a reference. There’s a movie from the ‘70s called “Sleuth” with Michael Caine and Laurence Olivier that I’m a huge fan of, and it’s a movie that also takes place largely inside a mansion that is owned by an eccentric mystery writer and it’s filled with his obsessions. It’s like the inside of his brain, so I gave them that reference and we talked about the character of Harlan and they went off to the races. I kind of got to show up on set and soak up this amazing environment that David and David had created and their whole team.

GD: Another thing I found really effective is the costumes. When you have so many characters that you’re juggling and making them distinct and really vivid, I think that does a lot of the visual work, that costume design by Jenny Eagan. What was that like to work on that?

RJ: Yeah, Jenny was amazing and she had a really hard task. She had to make every single character in it as distinct and unique as the characters on a Clue board but making them feel modern and not like they’re wearing wacky costumes. They had to feel real-world and yet each completely defined. I think Jenny just did an extraordinary job with that, and also with the costumes captured the sense of fun. Hopefully, it’s what the whole movie does which is have a lot of fun with it, go just to the edge of going over the top, but don’t push it over the top. It still feels like it’s grounded enough so that it still feels like these are real characters.

GD: That cast is so big and sprawling and full of so many recognizable names like Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer and on and on. Did you write the script with a lot of actors already in mind or was that something that came later?

RJ: No, I’ve learned to not do that. I’ve learned to not write with actors in mind because then you always get your heart broken ‘cause they’re not available when it comes time to shoot. I tend to write with a very blank slate and then I sit down with my producer, Ram Bergman, and my casting director, Mary Vernieu, and we talk about who’s available and who would be right for it. Daniel Craig was the first one who came onboard for this and he’s kind of the reason the movie got made, and also once Daniel came onboard, we had to get the movie together very quickly because he had a very brief window before he went back into doing James Bond. Once he said yes, we basically had six weeks to get the movie together before we had to start shooting and that included finding the entire rest of the cast, which actually maybe helped us as opposed to saying to them, “Oh, we’re shooting sometime next year, what do you think?” We could say, “Are you available right now to come to Boston?” I think that actually was a helpful thing.

GD: Having Daniel Craig in that lead role, you have this very well known British actor, James Bond as you mentioned, and he’s playing this very Southern drawling kind of detective, it seems very against type for him. What were your thoughts about the idea of him playing Benoit Blanc?

RJ: I think Daniel can do anything. I wasn’t even thinking about type or against type. I just knew he was an incredible actor. He’s amazing as Bond and I think he’s so good as Bond that lots of people maybe imagine that that’s what he’s like, kind of stern. And he’s not at all. He’s really, really funny and he’s got a great sense of humor and he’s a warm guy. Having met him a few times over the years, I just knew that he would destroy this part. Also, I could tell that he was gonna have fun doing it. That was the other big thing from meeting with him, I could tell he was chomping at the bit to dive into this and give this big, fun performance. I think you can tell how much fun he’s having on the screen. I think that really translates for the audience.

GD: Amidst this mystery that’s unfolding, it’s layered with social themes about this very wealthy family, most of them seemingly liberal and how that’s tested when their father’s nurse, they come into conflict with her to a certain degree. What were your thoughts bringing that theme, weaving that into the story in addition to the pure mystery of it?

RJ: One of the things that seemed really exciting to me was plugging this into America in 2019. It’s something that the whodunit genre is uniquely suited to because really, what the whodunit genre does, it creates a little microcosm world of society, whether it’s in a house or a train or in a vacation resort or whatever, it’s a contained microcosm of society and you have a power structure within that microcosm. The person at the top you know is gonna get bumped off and you have all the suspects underneath that person and a cross-section of all your suspects is the high to the low of that society. So it’s something that within the context of a completely entertaining, fun, enjoyable genre is also very good at effortlessly and without feeling like spoon-feeding or sermonizing, effortlessly giving you this little portrait of society, which can reflect a bigger society. It’s something Agatha Christie always did. She was never a heavy-handed political writer but she was always examining contemporary British society through the lens of all these different characters. It’s something I think we’ve lost in whodunits because they generally are period pieces and they’re generally set in Britain, ‘cause they’re usually Agatha Christie adaptations. And I love Agatha Christie adaptations, I’m a whodunit junkie. I watch all of them, but it seemed to me like it could be really interesting to recapture that element of it and to plug it in in a very current way into the stuff that we’re talking about now into America in 2019.

GD: As a writer and director over the course of your career, you have worked on films and TV at such wildly different scales from independent films all the way up to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” that gigantic production. Is it a drastically different creative experience on one versus the other or does it all scale up to your approach as a writer and as a director?

RJ: Yeah, it’s not a different experience at all. The most striking thing is how similar the experiences have been, whether I’m doing something very small or something very big. Especially with a big movie, the fundamental things that make the movie work or not work are the exact same fundamental things that make a small movie work or not work. It’s whether the characters are engaging the audience, whether the story is engaging the audience, whether the audience is invested emotionally, whether they’re invested in what’s happening next, and all that stuff is really accomplished with a camera and a couple of actors and making sure your scenes are really clicking. That doesn’t matter if the set around you is a massive spaceship or a small library in New England. Really, the work you’re doing is with the camera and a few actors and trying to really make this connection work with the audience. It’s all storytelling. Whether you scale up or down, it’s basically the same thing.

GD: As we’re recording this, we’re amidst award season and “Knives Out” was selected by the American Film Institute as one of the top 10 films of the year. What were your thoughts on that recognition and the whole long award season process we’re entering?

RJ: It makes me super happy! That was really nice. That was incredibly nice of them. I was also really excited that we got Best Ensemble from National Board of Review because you’re recognizing the actors. That makes me really, really happy. The most gratifying thing for me is over the past couple months since we premiered at Toronto I’ve been traveling around to different film festivals and different screenings and just watching the movie with different audiences. Really, the reason we made this movie was to create a good time in the theater, to create something where you could just go in and have a blast with a big audience and just have fun with a fun genre that we don’t see a ton anymore, put big movie stars on the screen and have them just be having the time of their lives up there and hopefully, that translates to the audience having the time of their life. For me, traveling around and seeing audiences really enjoy the movie, that’s been the most gratifying thing. That’s what it’s all about.

GD: Speaking of awards, we at Gold Derby have our own awards for film and TV and I just wanted to mention that your episode of “Breaking Bad” that you directed, “Ozymandias,” won our Best TV Drama Episode of the Decade award a couple months ago. That episode caught on so hard and so fast that it feels like one of the cornerstone episodes of that show. What was the reaction like at the time or what is it like looking back at that episode now?

RJ: I still can’t believe they let me do that episode. It was written by Moira Walley-Beckett and obviously Vince Gilligan was the creator of the show and it’s his story and his characters and I really just got to show up and try and execute as well as I could this brilliant script that Moira had written and this story that Vince had. I’m a “Breaking Bad” fan, so when I read the script when they sent it to me, I think I was like, “Wow, really? I get to do this one?” I guess I feel comfortable saying I’m right there with you guys. “Breaking Bad” was one of my favorite shows and I can’t get the distance from the episode itself to be able to sit and say, “Oh my god.” I remember reading the script and just feeling like, “Oh my god, what these people are doing is just on another level. I just hope I can do it justice in translating it to the screen.”