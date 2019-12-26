Robert De Niro (‘The Irishman’) could still win the Oscar despite Golden Globes and SAG snubs, just like Marcia Gay Harden

After he missed out on nominations at the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, you might think Robert De Niro‘s Oscar chances for “The Irishman” might be deader than Jimmy Hoffa, but he could still crack the Oscars’ Best Actor lineup.

The two-time Oscar winner (“The Godfather, Part II,” “Raging Bull”) has hit a bit of a speed bump on his way to nomination number-eight for Martin Scorsese‘s gangland epic. His role as Frank Sheeran, a low-level truck driver who becomes a hitman thanks to his association with Teamster leader Hoffa (Al Pacino) and Mafia kingpin Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci), seems like it should have awards bait written all over it. Indeed, he still holds fifth place odds of 15/2 according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, even with those snubs by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the Screen Actors Guild (who didn’t totally snub him since they’re giving the actor their Life Achievement prize this year).

His chances may be hurt by those omissions, but they’re far from a death knell. Consider the actors who in this past decade alone managed to score Oscar bids despite missing at both groups: Javier Bardem (“Biutiful”), Gary Oldman (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”), Max von Sydow (“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”), Emmanuelle Riva (“Amour”), Quvenzhane Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”), Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Jonah Hill (“The Wolf of Wall Street”), Bradley Cooper (“American Sniper”), Marion Cotillard (“Two Days, One Night”), Laura Dern (“Wild”), Tom Hardy (“The Revenant”), Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years”), Michael Shannon (“Nocturnal Animals”), Lesley Manville (“Phantom Thread”), Yalitza Aparicio (“Roma”) and Marina de Tavira (“Roma”).

It certainly helps that De Niro is in a film that’s widely predicted to compete in Best Picture (and, according to our current forecasts, is currently expected to win). Plus, he could ride the coattails of costars Pacino and Pesci, both of whom are likely to contend for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars after showing up at the Globes and SAG Awards.

Those factors certainly worked wonders for Clint Eastwood, who was a safe bet for Best Director for “Million Dollar Baby” (2004) but wasn’t considered a strong contender in Best Actor until Oscar nominations morning, when he surprised many with a bid after getting left off the SAG and Globes acting lineups.

And should De Niro snag the nomination, he could become just the second person in history to actually win the Oscar without either a Globe or SAG mention. The first was Marcia Gay Harden, who scored a surprising victory in Best Supporting Actress for “Pollock” (2000), which also earned a Best Actor bid for her costar and fellow Globe/SAG snubee Ed Harris. Harden pulled off a similar trick with “Mystic River” (2003), which brought her a second Oscar bid despite omissions from both groups.

Our Experts certainly feel confident about De Niro’s chances: 17 out of 30 are predicting him to crack the top five, and two of them — Perri Nemiroff (Collider) and Nikki Novak (Fandango) — expect him to win. So don’t be surprised if this legendary tough guy still makes a killing on Oscar nominations morning.

