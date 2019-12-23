Can Russell Crowe (‘The Loudest Voice’) become latest movie star to win Golden Globe for coming to TV?

Showtime’s seven-part miniseries “The Loudest Voice” surprised awards pundits by receiving two Golden Globe nominations this year: Best TV Movie/Limited Series and lead actor Russell Crowe. Given the inclusion of “The Loudest Voice” in the series race, could it pave the way for Crowe to pull a surprise win for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor?

“The Loudest Voice” tells the true story of Roger Ailes (Crowe), the late chairman and CEO of Fox News. The miniseries focuses primarily on the past decade in which Ailes arguably became the Republican party’s de facto leader. It also touches on defining events in Ailes’ life, including his experiences with world leaders that gave birth to his political career, and the sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his Fox News reign to an end.

It’s also worth noting that “The Loudest Voice” is one of two biographical projects about the fall of Roger Ailes from this past year to have been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The other is Jay Roach’s feature film “Bombshell,” which received nominations for Best Film Drama Actress (Charlize Theron) and Best Film Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie). Though unlike “The Loudest Voice,” “Bombshell” tells the story from the perspectives of the women involved.

“The Loudest Voice” not only marks Crowe’s sixth Golden Globe nomination, but also his first since 2005 when he contended in Best Film Drama Actor for “Cinderella Man.” He is also a previous winner in that aforementioned category for 2001’s “A Beautiful Mind.” Coincidentally, both of those movies were directed by Ron Howard.

As of this writing, Crowe is in third place with 4/1 odds in our combined Golden Globe predictions. Leading the race is Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”) with 16/5 odds followed by Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”) in second place with 39/10 odds. However, what may bode well for Russell’s chances is that he’s a movie star who came to television, which is something the Globes usually love to award. After all, a lot of previous winners in this category within the last 10 years fit into that mold perfectly.

In 2009, Kevin Bacon was able to win for “Taking Chance” over the reigning Emmy champ, Brendan Gleeson in “Into the Storm.” In 2010, Al Pacino managed to repeat his Emmy victory for “You Don’t Know Jack.” The same thing happened two years in a row with Kevin Costner (“Hatfields & McCoys”) and Michael Douglas (“Behind the Candelabra”) claiming victory in 2012 and 2013, respectively. Meanwhile in 2014, Billy Bob Thornton was able to win for the first season of “Fargo” in absence of the reigning Emmy champ, Benedict Cumberbatch in “Sherlock: His Last Vow.” In 2015, Oscar Isaac prevailed for “Show Me a Hero.” In 2016, Tom Hiddleston took the stage for “The Night Manager” over the reigning Emmy champ, Courtney B. Vance in “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” In 2017, Ewan McGregor triumphed for the third season of “Fargo.”

Another factor that could help Crowe is that in “The Loudest Voice,” he does a big transformation as Roger Ailes. As Gold Derby’s editor-in-chief Tom O’Neil keeps reminding us, in order to win, you gotta have the most of something. The bigger (and more transformative) performances often win acting awards. That aspect might’ve been what helped Patricia Arquette win Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress for “Escape at Dannemora” last year over the presumed front-runner, Amy Adams in “Sharp Objects.”

So could Russell Crowe pull an upset for Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor on January 5?

