Saoirse Ronan (‘Little Women’) on how she needed to convince Greta Gerwig to cast her as Jo March [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

According to actress Saoirse Ronan, the origins of the latest “Little Women” film adaptation from Greta Gerwig go back at least five years ago, well before their acclaimed success of working together on “Lady Bird” in 2017. In our recent interview (watch the exclusive video above), she reveals that she still needed to convince the director to cast her: “I heard about it because we were still doing awards shows and things like that. I just tapped her on the shoulder one day and said, ‘I know that you’re doing ‘Little Women,’ and I’m doing it too. And I’m going to be Jo.’ She took some time to think about it, and I’m like ‘not right!'”

Of course Gerwig ultimately chose to work with Ronan again and cast her as the iconic Jo March in the film, which is opening now in America. Jo, who is wanting to become a writer in a male-dominated profession, is the oldest sister of four girls (played by Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen). Also starring in the new movie are Gerwig regulars Timothee Chalamet and Tracy Letts, plus Meryl Streep, Chris Cooper, Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk.

Even with so many previous film and television versions, Ronan adds, “It’s a lovely thing that even after 150 years we still keep returning to this story and it’s still relevant. People can still recognize the special qualities that it has.” This adaptation twists the timelines so that audiences see the younger version of the family members and the later years all throughout rather than chronologically.

The role has already brought Ronan back to the Golden Globes as a nominee for a fourth time. She won two years ago for “Lady Bird” and also had bids for “Atonement” (2007) and “Brooklyn” (2015). Every time she has been a Globe nominee has corresponded with an Oscar nom as well.

PREDICT the Oscars nominations; change them until January 13

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions