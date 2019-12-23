Simon Pegg talks next projects, Anton Yelchin and future of ‘Star Trek’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It always inspires conversation and debate,” Simon Pegg says about screenings of the independent film “Lost Transmissions,” in which he plays against type as a schizophrenic music producer opposite Juno Temple. The directorial debut from Katharine O’Brien recently opened the 19th Whistler Film Festival, where Pegg was honored with a Maverick Award for career achievement. He sat down with Gold Derby for an exclusive interview (watch above) about his plethora of ongoing projects and revealed that “Lost Transmissions” has secured an American distributor for a springtime release.

Pegg will also appear next year in “Truth Seekers,” having recently wrapped for Amazon. Pegg wrote and produced the comedy-horror series with longtime collaborator Nick Frost, although Pegg clarifies that it is not a two-hander between them like their buddy comedy films, nor is the tone as satirical. Shifting to the upcoming “Star Trek” film by Noah Hawley, Pegg reveals, “No, I don’t know anything about it.” Pegg acted in the three films of the J.J. Abrams-produced reboot of “Star Trek” and even co-wrote the most recent one. “Whether or not we’re involved in that, I don’t know — I don’t think so and I don’t think Noah’s thing is necessarily going to be ‘Star Trek 4’,” he elaborates.

Watch the full video for Pegg’s thoughts on voting for the Oscars, voice-acting in “The Dark Crystal” and the passing of his “Star Trek” co-star Anton Yelchin. Then make your Oscar predictions so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until the nominations are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 92nd Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums.