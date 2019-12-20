‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ reviews: Is it a ‘magnificent’ conclusion, or does it struggle to ‘stick the landing’?

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opened on December 20, ending the third trilogy in the sci-fi franchise that started a long time ago in a galaxy … well, the galaxy we’re in. But will this one divide fans from critics just as much as “The Last Jedi” did two years ago? Most critics raved about that installment, but some corners of the internet raged against it. Now director J.J. Abrams, who relaunched the franchise in 2015 with “The Force Awakens,” is back in the driver’s seat. Do reviewers think he gave it a worthy conclusion?

As of this writing the film has a MetaCritic score of 53 based on 55 reviews counted thus far: 17 positive, 36 somewhat mixed, and 2 outright negative. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, which classifies reviews simply as positive or negative as opposed to MC’s sliding scale from 0-100, the film is rated 56% fresh based on 278 reviews: 157 positive, 121 negative. RT’s critics’ consensus summarizes those reviews by saying, “‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ suffers from a frustrating lack of imagination, but concludes this beloved saga with fan-focused devotion.”

So there’s a pretty even split between supporters and detractors, though the mixed reviews are a significant step down from the critical scores of “The Force Awakens” (81 on MC, 93% on RT) and “The Last Jedi” (85 on MC, 91% on RT). Some say the concluding chapter of this particular “Star Wars” trilogy (it’s not like Disney plans to stop making these things, after all) is “epic” and features “magnificent set pieces,” “gripping performances” and “stunning surprises.” It’s a “valiant effort to … give everyone what they want.”

But in that effort to please the masses, does the film ignore the creative opportunities opened up by “The Last Jedi”? Some critics say the effort results in “methodical wish fulfillment” with the filmmakers “hiding behind” the history of the franchise rather than advancing the story forward. But maybe that will hew closer to what some die-hard fans are actually looking for after “The Last Jedi.” It’ll be interesting how the overall fan response compares to the critical division. Check out some of the reviews below, and join the discussion on this and more with your fellow movie fans in our forums.

Soren Anderson (Seattle Times): “It’s an epic struggle, which animates this final chapter in the ‘Star Wars’ series. And epic it indeed is, full of magnificent set pieces — sprawling space battles and incandescent lightsaber duels — gripping performances and a number of truly stunning surprises … ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ rates right up there with the 1977 original, ‘A New Hope,’ and 1980’s ‘The Empire Strikes Back.'”

Helen O’Hara (Empire): “[‘The Last Jedi’] opened up the story’s universe to exciting new possibilities: to characters beyond the small Skywalker group and to injustices and shortcomings in the Resistance as well as the Empire. Yet Abrams almost entirely ignores the doors it opened and goes back to his first instinct, sticking close to elements established in ‘The Force Awakens.'”

Molly Freeman (Screen Rant): “The film doesn’t totally stick the landing … Over the last 40 years, ‘Star Wars’ has become such a massively popular franchise that ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ faces the impossible task of trying to please everyone. Abrams, Terrio and all those involved in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ make a valiant effort to do just that and give everyone what they want, but the result isn’t so much a cohesive movie as it is methodical wish fulfillment.”

Tasha Robinson (Polygon): “Aping the past while revamping it into the future has been built into ‘Star Wars’ DNA from the very beginning. So J.J. Abrams’ finale, ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ with its aggressive, relentless copycatting of the past, should fit thematically into Lucas’ vision. But it doesn’t feel like it’s respecting the series’ past. It’s more like Abrams is obsessively hiding behind it.”

