‘This Is Us’ is MIA in ensemble, but Sterling K. Brown still has a very good chance of winning another drama actor SAG Award

Two-time reigning drama ensemble champ “This Is Us” was snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but it could still claim another win elsewhere as Sterling K. Brown is up for drama actor. Brown won two years ago and would become the ninth person to win the category twice.

“The Sopranos” star James Gandolfini holds the record with three victories, prevailing in 2000, ’03 and ’08. Eight men have taken home two trophies:

1. Dennis Franz, “NYPD Blue” (1995, ’97)

2. Anthony Edwards, “ER” (1996, ’98)

3. Martin Sheen, “The West Wing” (2001, ’02)

4. Kiefer Sutherland, “24” (2004, ’06)

5. Hugh Laurie, “House” (2007, ’09)

6. Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire” (2011, ’12)

7. Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (2013, ’14)

8. Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards” (2015, ’16)

Brown was defeated by Jason Bateman (“Ozark”) this past year, but with “Ozark” ineligible this time around, it’s open season in the category that might have the most surprising lineup of the field. “The Morning Show” scored two nominations for Steve Carell and Billy Crudup, while David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) bagged his second and Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) is on his sixth.

Helping Brown is that he’s the only former champ in the category, and the SAG Awards loves to default to old favorites, especially when there is no heavy frontrunner, which is why we have so many repeat winners. The aforementioned nine multiple champs mean that only six men have won this category once: Sam Waterston (“Law & Order,” 1999), Jerry Orbach (“Law & Order,” 2005, posthumously), Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” 2010), John Lithgow (“The Crown, 2017, for a one-season role), Brown and Bateman.

Since the TV categories don’t separate lead and supporting, Brown could also benefit from being the sole lead actor in a field of supporting players. In the category’s 25-year history, every winner has been a lead except one, Lithgow, whose performance as Winston Churchill was so commanding that the statuette was practically engraved with his name already. Plus, “The Morning Show’s” double noms might cause a vote-split, opening the door for the other three.

Brown is currently in second place in our early odds, trailing Dinklage, who would tie Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”) as the category’s biggest loser if he doesn’t win. Harbour is in third, followed by Carell and Crudup.

