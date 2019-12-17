Can ‘Stranger Things’ reclaim the drama ensemble SAG Award? Only 2 shows have done it

“Stranger Things” turned the Screen Actors Guild Awards upside down, nabbing a drama ensemble nomination and defying our odds, which had it in sixth place. Oops. Now, the former champ has a chance to become one of three shows to reclaim the prize.

Eight shows have won drama ensemble more than once, with six of them doing so consecutively. “ER” claimed four in a row, a category record, from 1996-99. “The West Wing” pulled off back-to-back wins from 2001-02, followed by “Six Feet Under” from 2003-04. “Mad Men” doubled up from 2009-10, as did “Boardwalk Empire” from 2011-12. Two-time reigning champ “This Is Us” is the most recent uninterrupted multiple winner, but it was snubbed from the ensemble race this year.

The two shows that didn’t win their ensemble awards consecutively are “The Sopranos,” which nabbed two statuettes eight years apart in 2000 and ’08 — for its first season and final season — and “Downton Abbey,” which won in 2013, lost to “Breaking Bad” the following year and then reclaimed it twice in 2015 and ’16.

“Downton” was prevented from three-peating by none other than “Stranger Things,” which pulled off a minor upset with its first season in 2017. It lost the following year to “This Is Us” and was ineligible last year since it took 2018 off.

There was no guarantee the Hawkins crew would make the cut this year with so many shows in the mix, including “Big Little Lies” moving to drama, but the fact that “Stranger Things” did snag a slot shows that the love has not abated since its imposed absence. Compare that to “Veep,” which won comedy ensemble two years ago, was ineligible last year and failed to earn a single nomination this year for its final season. “Stranger Things” also earned a bid for David Harbour.

And since no group loves rubber-stamping more than SAG-AFTRA and with “This Is Us” MIA, don’t be surprised if voters check off an old favorite. “Stranger Things” is the only nominee in the field that’s won the category before.

“The Crown” tops our early odds, followed by “Big Little Lies,” “Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

