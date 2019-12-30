Will ‘Succession’ or ‘Big Little Lies’ become 4th HBO drama series to win top Golden Globe?

At this year’s Golden Globes, “Succession” and “Big Little Lies” are hoping to join the esteemed list of three HBO programs that have won Best Drama Series: “The Sopranos” (1999), “Six Feet Under” (2001) and “Boardwalk Empire” (2010). Both received top series bids in the 2020 Golden Globe nominations, with “Succession” scoring additional acting noms for Brian Cox and Kieran Culkin and “Big Little Lies” earning some love for Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep. Which one is likeliest to become the fourth winner for HBO?

According to the predictions of Gold Derby’s staff editors who cover awards year round, “Succession” has the edge to win Best Drama Series. These six staffers have it in their #1 positions to claim the Golden Globe: Joyce Eng, Marcus James Dixon, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Tom O’Neil and Paul Sheehan. Sure, the buzzy series was skunked last year for its first season, but voters were clearly watching as Culkin still received a surprise nomination. For its heralded second season Cox was also recognized, but his co-star Jeremy Strong was shockingly snubbed.

Currently none of our editors think “Big Little Lies” will prevail in the series race. However, Riley Chow, Montgomery, Matt Noble and O’Neil think Streep will be anointed once again by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after previously winning eight competitive trophies (plus the Cecil B. DeMille Award). Two years ago “Big Little Lies” competed as a limited series at the Golden Globes, where it dominated with victories for program, lead actress (Kidman), supporting actress (Laura Dern) and supporting actor (Alexander Skarsgard).

Rounding out our editors’ picks for Best Drama Series, Chris Beachum, Zach Laws, Noble and Susan Wloszczyna think Netflix will triumph for the third season of “The Crown.” Don’t forget, the Golden Globes awarded the first season of the royal drama three years ago, but the main cast has since been overhauled to reflect the aging of the characters. All three received acting bids this year: Olivia Colman (replacing Claire Foy) as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies (stepping in for Matt Smith) as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter (taking over for Vanessa Kirby) as Princess Margaret.

Finally, Chow believes “The Morning Show” will make history for Apple TV+ on its first at-bat. Golden Globe voters are notorious for being the first to reward new shows and stars, and nothing is newer than the recent debut of the media company’s streaming service. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon earned lead actress nominations for the drama series about a popular AM news program that’s shaken up in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal.

