6 editors say ‘Succession’ will win Golden Globe for Best Drama Series, but 4 warn to watch out for ‘The Crown’

After being snubbed last year for Best Drama Series, Gold Derby’s editors who cover awards year-round now think HBO’s red-hot family drama “Succession” will be the belle of the ball at the 2020 Golden Globes. However, it’s far from unanimous. Another four of our staffers predict Netflix’s “The Crown” will prevail, while the final editor forecasts an upset for Apple’s “The Morning Show.” Do you agree with the predictions of our website crew? Sound off down in the comments section.

Joyce Eng, Marcus James Dixon, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Tom O’Neil and Paul Sheehan are the six editors who have “Succession” in their #1 positions to claim the Golden Globe on January 5. Even though the buzzy series was skunked for its first season, Kieran Culkin still received a surprise supporting nomination, proving voters were watching. For its heralded second year Culkin is back as well as lead actor Brian Cox. “Succession” leads Gold Derby editors’ racetrack odds at 7/2.

Chris Beachum, Zach Laws, Matt Noble and Susan Wloszczyna instead think “The Crown” will triumph, resulting in 37/10 odds. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association previously awarded the first season of “The Crown” three years ago, but the main cast has since been overhauled to reflect the aging of the royal characters. All three received acting bids: Olivia Colman (replacing Claire Foy) as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies (stepping in for Matt Smith) as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter (taking over for Vanessa Kirby) as Princess Margaret.

Finally, Riley Chow believes “The Morning Show” will make history for Apple TV+, translating to 4/1 odds. Golden Globe voters are notorious for being the first to reward new shows and stars, and nothing is newer than the recent debut of the media company’s streaming service. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon earned lead actress nominations for the drama series about a popular AM news program that’s shaken up in the wake of a sexual harassment scandal.

Rounding out the list are HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and BBC America’s “Killing Eve,” both of which are tied at 9/2 odds. This marks the first bid for “BLL” in drama after previously dominating the limited series races two years ago. “Killing Eve” was nominated last year in this drama series category but lost to “The Americans.”

PREDICT Golden Globe TV winners now; change them until January 5

