‘Survivor’ 39: Was it the worst season ever? Let us count the ways [POLL]

The New York Times headline says it all:” ‘Survivor’ Limps to a Finale After a Difficult Season.”

CBS’ venerable reality show has been on the air since 2000 sunk to a new low in its latest edition. Not its ratings, since returned to the top 10 of most-watched series, ranking at No. 7, but in its handling of the sensitive #MeToo-era inappropriate touching by a male contestant. On this edition’s premiere, two female players discussed how Dan Spilo was a little too touchy-feely. One player, Kellee Kim, specifically told him on camera that she did not like being touched by other people.

At that early point in the season, you would think someone at the network or the producers might have stepped in. But no. And matters just grew worst from there as some female players exploited Kellee’s concerns and caused Janet Carbin to vote against Dan to show solidarity with the other supposedly touched women on the show.

Considering that CBS has had its own share of #MeToo concerns that led to a chief executive, a star anchor and several producers getting canned, they might have been more sensitive about such matters. Especially after they paid actress Eliza Dushku $9.5 million after her male co-star on the series “Bull” sexually harassed her.

Instead, on episode 8 — which aired a month ago — producers took the unusual step of talking off camera and asking an emotional Kellee if she wanted them to intervene. And they did. But instead of giving Dan the heave-ho, they gave him a warning and kept him around. In fact, he even got to participate in a loved-ones visit reward with his adolescent son — which seems rather icky given what his dad was up to.

The big question here is why the network and the show’s producing team didn’t take action on that very first episode. Instead, after the penultimate show aired, a card was shown saying that Dan was ejected for touching someone who wasn’t a fellow player who turned out to be a crew member. That is the first time ever that a player was forcibly made to leave.

At some point in this season, which featured rather deep discussions about race, ethnicity and exploiting someone’s concerns about Dan’s behavior as gameplay, for me at least, this edition of “Survivor” stopped being fun anymore.

There were other flaws, especially concerning the whole Island of the Idols gimmick. With real-life concerns dominating tribal discussions and causing Janet to break down into tears when she realized was a victim of deception, the whole Boston Rob Mariano and Queen Sandra Diaz-Twine mentor visits seemed to be beside the point until the finale when all the remaining contestants went to their camp. In fact, there were four episodes where they didn’t even meet with one of the players. And their eavesdropping hut at tribal councils that produced some obvious commentary was pretty unnecessary.

And I hope no one ever gets an immunity idol nullifier ever again. Darn you sneaky Dean Kowalski. All I can say is that thank goodness for singer and celebrity “Survivor” fan Sia, who gave Jamal Shipman $15,000 for his efforts and rewarded the two female players, Janet and Elaine Stott, who were far worthier and more entertaining players than Tommy Sheehan (see above), with $100,000 each.

My biggest fear is what will happen now that CBS and “Survivor” have finally gotten woke and decided to care about the castaways’ sense of priority, safety and fair gameplay. Consider that Kellee brought a lawyer to the reunion show to ensure she could speak freely about her experience while two other players — Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting — decided to not be involved in the traditional look back at the season.

The old-school “Survivor” allowed for outright bullying, making false immunity idols, stealing shoes, walking around buck naked in the case of its first winner Richard Hatch and lying about your grandmother dying in order to outwit, outplay and outlast everyone. Now that an executive will be assigned to the set to monitor complaints and accusations of unwanted behavior and such, something the show relished in their so-called villains, will it even work anymore?

One more gripe: As Entertainment Weekly noted, there is a pretty clear-cut bias against female winners and even runners-up. That is not just because Tommy is the fifth man to win in a row and the 11th male champ out of the last 14 seasons. But also, when a woman does make the final three, she rarely gets any votes. In the past five seasons, women only got two votes out of a total of 50. And as I wrote last month, this was a season of incredibly strong female players. Alas, the fickle finger of fate tripped them up and we were left with the annoyingly off-kilter Noura Salman as the last woman standing after proving to be adept at winning individual immunity challenges.

Take the poll below and tell us what you think about Season 39 and its rank among other seasons. And express yourself further in the comments section below and whether you are excited to watch Season 40: “Winners at War” starting in February with 20 past champs who include Sandra and Rob.

