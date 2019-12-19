46% of ‘Survivor’ fans wanted Janet Carbin to win ‘Island of the Idols’ — Sorry, Tommy Sheehan! [POLL RESULTS]

During the 39th season finale of “Survivor: Island of the Idols,” fourth grade teacher Tommy Sheehan took home the $1 million prize over Dean Kowalski and Noura Salman by an 8-2-0 jury vote. Even though Tommy won the advantage-heavy season that brought back former winners Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine as special mentors, he wasn’t fans’ number one choice. In fact, it was the fifth-place finisher, lifeguard Janet Carbin, who ended up dominating our recent poll that asked fans to name who they WANTED to join the “Survivor” winners list.

Janet was an incredibly likeable player and an ace fire-starter to boot, which made her a huge target for her fellow finalists. The oldest woman in the game thought she was safe because she had a hidden immunity idol in her pocket, but unbeknownst to her Dean had acquired an idol nullifier at the Island of the Idols, which completely voided her power.

“You’re actually the most feared [player], so they destroyed you with a betrayal,” host Jeff Probst said to Janet midway through finale night, which was taped in front of a live studio audience. He added it was a “compliment” Janet was voted out for those reasons, but that didn’t seem to make it any better for her.

Janet flatly responded that her elimination was “mind-blowing” and that she “hated” the twist of the idol nullifier. “At five it doesn’t matter who you are, you have no chance,” she sighed. Does Janet regret telling Tommy about her secret idol, who then blabbed it to Dean? “I showed it to him and as soon as I did it I was like, ugh, I didn’t listen to my gut.”

Even though Janet didn’t win the $1 million check, she was given a special cash prize from superfan Sia in the form of $100,000. Elaine Stott was also awarded $100,000, while Jamal Shipman was the recipient of $15,000.

So who did fans WANT to win “Survivor: Island of the Idols” among the final five? Here are the complete poll results:

Janet Carbin — 46%

Dean Kowalski — 23%

Tommy Sheehan — 13%

Lauren Beck — 9%

Noura Salman — 6%

None of them — 3%