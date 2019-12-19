‘Survivor’ season 39 finale recap: Who won the $1 million prize — Lauren, Tommy, Janet, Dean or Noura? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

After a season of blindsides, betrayals and one player being ejected for inappropriate behavior, “Survivor: Island of the Idols” came to an end on Wednesday with one player winning the $1 million prize. Heading into the Season 39 finale, only five of the original 20 castaways were still in the game: Lauren Beck, Tommy Sheehan, Janet Carbin, Dean Kowalski and Noura Salman. Gold Derby’s racetrack odds favored Tommy to win it all, but did things go according to plan? And how did the contestants react to former winners/secret mentors Sandra Diaz-Twine and Rob Mariano finally revealing themselves?

titled "Mama, Look at Me Now," to find out what happened Wednesday, December 18 at 8/7c.

7:59 p.m. – “Previously on ‘Survivor’!” In last week’s 13th episode, the final seven became the final five after Elaine Stott was voted out and Dan Spilo was removed from the game. Dan’s dismissal came as a huge surprise to the others, as he was whisked away following an off-camera “incident.” Of the final five, Dean is the only original Lairo tribe member, while Lauren, Janet, Noura and Tommy all came from the original Vokai beach. Normally someone in Dean’s position would be worried, but don’t forget he’s holding onto an idol nullifier that could potentially wipe out Janet’s hidden idol. The Season 39 finale begins … now!

8:00 p.m. – Jeff Probst appeared to introduce us to the 39th season finale, highlighting the final five and Boston Rob and Sandra, who is naturally wearing her tiara. Probst subtly hints that he wishes the two would play again. Perhaps more on that later.

8:03 p.m. – Boston Rob and Sandra discussed finding happiness in playing the game of “Survivor.” Boston Rob talked of how he found love on the island, while Sandra found love… of the $1 million. Classic.

8:04 p.m. – A man on a boat entered camp and instructed Dean, Janet, Lauren Noura and Tommy to head to the Island of the Idols. Tommy is the only person who hasn’t been to the big island before. Rob and Sandra told the final five about certain gifts that are open to them. They told the group that they will spend the final three days on the Island of the Idols and receive commemorative buffs! Rob and Sandra then left by speedboat, with Rob noting that they left the tribe with one final gift, if only someone is perceptive enough to find it.

8:08 p.m. – The final five indulged in the feast provided for them. Janet discussed having a Hidden Immunity Idol and how it guaranteed her a spot in the final four, not knowing about Dean’s idol nullifier. Meanwhile, Dean and Noura talked about how Janet is so beloved that she might be the biggest threat to get out, though Noura still had her eyes set on Dean. Tommy took note of a machete on his commemorative buff and took it as a hint of something hidden on the island. He found a coconut with red inside, though he’s colorblind, so he enlisted Dean to help him out. Tommy found a red wooden plank, underneath which he found an “H” marking. Dean expressed his desire to find the idol himself and noticed the swing looks a lot like an H. Dean then found another H marking on the shelter, picked up a machete and pried it open. And there it was, the final Hidden Immunity Idol of the game, as placed by Rob and Sandra! He decided to keep it to himself and not tell Tommy.

8:19 p.m. – Day 37 came and it was time for the final five Immunity Challenge. For this challenge, the castaways were tasked with retrieving a series of rope rungs they would use to climb a tower, then maneuver a bag of balls up a ladder and attempt to land the balls on a table maze. The first one to do so would win Immunity and Reward, which included steak, baked potato, salad and “even veggie options!” Dean and Tommy were out to an early lead as they retrieved their rope rungs and built their ladders. Both got to their mazes at the same time, while Noura quickly caught up to them. Tommy, Dean and Janet were all neck in neck, with Dean ultimately pulling it out and winning Immunity, granting him access to the final four. Dean had to take one person on Reward with him and he chose Noura in order to make amends.

8:32 p.m. – Dean and Noura indulged in their reward. Noura thanked Dean for his decision and celebrated him for being a man. Noura felt a certain type of way about Dean, considering him in new ways she hadn’t before. Survivor love on Day 37? Unprecedented. The pair agreed to take each other to the final three and discussed Janet being the right person to take out next.

8:36 p.m. – Janet formulated a plan to have all the votes be placed on her so that she could use her hidden immunity idol and vote out Lauren. Of course, Tommy has been ride-or-die with Lauren from day one and knows that Janet is too big of a threat to take to the end. Tommy informed Lauren and Dean about Janet’s plan and they discussed Dean using the idol nullifier. Dean was aware of Lauren being so close to Tommy and wondered if he could take out Lauren instead. Tommy was terrified of Dean wielding all the power.

8:42 p.m. – It was time for the final five Tribal Council. Janet bragged of enjoying being “the fire lady,” clearly confident enough that she will play her idol and live to see Day 38. There was talk of not knowing what the jury is thinking. Tommy talked about how each and every jury member has a different rubric for how they will grade the final three in the end. The tribe cast their votes. Janet played her hidden immunity idol, only for Jeff to pull the idol nullifier out of the urn. Jeff noted that her idol now had no power. Janet was then voted out 4-1 and she hugged each of her former tribemates individually before getting her torch snuffed.

8:50 p.m. – Back in Los Angeles in the studio, Jeff called Janet out to rousing applause from the audience. She talked about not listening to her gut properly. Janet talked about getting emails and handwritten letters from people all over the country, talking about looking up to her as a role model.

9:03 p.m. – Dean practiced making fire, having fully not made fire in the first 37 days of the game. Meanwhile, Tommy told Noura he cannot make fire so that Noura would take him to the final three, should she win Immunity. Noura noted that she is popular now, with both Dean and Tommy wanting to take her to the end. Noura said she made a promise to herself to be selfish at this point in the game and make moves that will only serve her.

9:08 p.m. – It was time for the final Immunity Challenge of “Survivor: Island of the Idols.” In this challenge, the players were asked to stack wobbly blocks on an unstable mechanism to spell “Island of the Idols.” For a guaranteed spot in the final three, the castaways got off to a rough start as the very sensitive mechanism made it seem almost impossible to stack the blocks. Dean was the first to lock in the word “island,” followed by Noura. One of Dean’s blocks fell off, opening up a spot for Noura, who locked in the words “of the.” Noura made quick work of the word “idols” and locked it in. Noura won the final Immunity of the game, granting her a spot in the final three!

9:18 p.m. – Noura took a swim and then convened the group to tell them what she was going to do. In classic Noura fashion, she rambled on and on about each of Dean, Tommy and Lauren. Noura told Lauren that despite being her number one, she’s too big of a threat to risk taking her to the end. She confirmed that she would bring Tommy to the end with her, leaving Dean and Lauren to compete against each other for the final spot. Lauren was in tears over the decision as Dean practiced making fire. Tommy then coached Lauren on how to make fire, while fully admitting he wasn’t a fire expert. Tommy then coached Dean as well, saying he wanted to think with his head rather than his heart. Noura and Lauren had a confrontation over Noura’s choice, with Noura eventually saying she would hide the machetes if Lauren was going to act this way.

9:30 p.m. – Tribal Council began with Noura discussing each step in her journey but feeling bittersweet about having to make a decision on who to make do fire. Noura and Lauren had another awkward moment of tension, with Lauren saying Noura’s claims that she’s her number one doesn’t compute with her decision tonight. Noura officially announced that she was bringing Tommy to the end and making Lauren and Dean compete for that final spot. Dean and Lauren took their seats at their fire-making stations and went to work.

9:34 p.m. – Dean was able to make a flame first but Lauren was right behind him. It wasn’t going to be a blowout victory like in other seasons. Dean’s flame went higher and higher and burnt his rope, officially advancing him to the final three. Lauren became the 10th and final member of the jury. Lauren talked about walking away from this game with her head held high and was proud to be thought of as the biggest threat. Jeff congratulated Dean, Noura and Tommy on being the final three. One more night in Fiji. In Los Angeles, Jeff invited Lauren out to speak about her experience. Much like Janet, Lauren talked of the surreal experience of being an inspiration for young people.

9:45 p.m. – Noura talked about thinking she would be the first person voted out of the game and now she’s in the final three. Tommy said he couldn’t be happier about having a real shot at being named Sole Survivor. Dean said he was proud of the game he played. Tommy and Dean got together and celebrated the fact that either of them would win, essentially dismissing Noura’s chances. Tommy and Noura talked about Dean being a lackey in the game. In their final moments at camp, Tommy talked about playing the game well from day one; Dean highlighted how he turned it on at the end right when he needed to; Noura talked of playing her game “the Noura way,” a game totally unlike anyone else.

9:49 p.m. – Dean, Noura and Tommy convened with the jury for Final Tribal Council. First off, the “Outwit” portion of jury deliberation. Jack and Kellee established ground rules for the final three to be honest. Dean told the jury about intentionally being unthreatening for the first half of the game. Noura talked about her social game and launched into a simile about being on a first date, only to have the jury loudly tell her to not get into it. Safe to say the jury would not be on her side. Tommy talked about making tactical decisions in his game. Dean observed that Tommy made connections with many people and had to betray them while Dean didn’t have to necessarily betray people. Kellee mentioned that she wasn’t sure she really knew who Dean was, as opposed to Noura and Tommy. Dean said he was a “go with the flow” person who never wanted to go negative.

10:03 p.m. – It was then time for the “Outwit” portion of the deliberation. Jamal highlighted that someone in the “goat” position (being brought to the end by the final Immunity winner) has never won this season. Tommy said this meant he was strong at the game, especially by manipulating Noura into thinking he sucked at fire-making. He talked of knowing where all the advantages were because people trusted him. Dean pulled out all of his advantages and used it to prove his outplaying ability over Tommy. Appropriately, a downpour descended upon the castaways in the final moments and Noura compared it to a clean slate.

10:12 p.m. – In their final pleas to the jury, Tommy went back to his lack of needing any advantage, Noura talked about being unapologetically herself and Dean highlighted how much he had to fight as an underdog. The only thing left to do was vote.

10:17 p.m. – The jury members each cast their vote and we saw Lauren’s vote for Tommy and Aaron’s vote for Dean. Would anyone vote for Noura? Only time would tell. Now back to Los Angeles for the live reading of the vote!

10:20 p.m. – Jeff brought the urn and began reading the votes.

First vote… Tommy.

Dean. 1-1.

Tommy. 2-1.

Dean. 2-2.

Tommy. 3-2.

Tommy. 4-2.

Tommy. 5-2.

The winner of “Survivor: Island of the Idols”: Tommy!

Dean gets second place while Noura is rather predictably our third. Aaron and Elizabeth voted for Dean while the other eight jury members picked Tommy. After a tumultuous series of events, it’s time to put “Survivor: Island of the Idols” to rest. Onward to Season 40!

Here are the answers to Gold Derby’s contest questions for the “Survivor” Season 39 Finale:

Who will win ‘Survivor’? Tommy

Who will place 2nd? Dean

Who will place 3rd? Noura

Who will place 4th? Lauren

Who will place 5th? Janet

Will a hidden idol be played? Yes

Will anybody quit or be medevaced/removed? No