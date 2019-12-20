‘Survivor: Winners at War’ cast overlooked these 18 former champions: John Cochran, Richard Hatch …

With “Survivor: Island of the Idols” being such a tumultuous season, many fans are buzzing with excitement to move forward into the show’s landmark 40th season: “Survivor: Winners at War” (watch the trailer). For years and years, longtime superfans have been clamoring for a season with all winners competing against each other to determine the ultimate champion. Season 40 will see the return of old school favorites like Ethan Zohn and Amber Brkich, newer champs like Wendell Holland and Sarah Lacina and enduring icons like Rob Mariano, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Parvati Shallow. But with 39 seasons of winners and only 20 slots to fill, there are some glaring omissions we won’t see on the island this spring.

While each era of “Survivor” is represented in the “Winners at War” cast, it is undeniably lopsided in favor of newer winners. From 2000-10, the first 20 seasons, there are only six winners represented: Ethan (“Africa”), Sandra (“Pearl Islands” and “Heroes vs. Villains”), Amber (“All Stars”), Danni Boatwright (“Guatemala”), Yul Kwon (“Cook Islands”) and Parvati (“Micronesia”). This left no room for: Tina Wesson (“The Australian Outback”), Vecepia Towery (“Marquesas”), Brian Heidik (“Thailand”), Jenna Morasca (“The Amazon”), Chris Daugherty (“Vanuatu”), Tom Westman (“Palau”), Aras Baskauskas (“Panama”), Earl Cole (“Fiji”), Todd Herzog (“China”), Bob Crowley (“Gabon”), J.T. Thomas (“Tocantins”) and Natalie White (“Samoa”). However, we have seen a few of these winners back for a second or even third time, like Tina, Jenna, Tom, Aras and J.T.

Contrast that with the post-“Heroes vs. Villains” era and we have almost every single winner taking part in “Survivor’s” 40th season. Chris Underwood was crowned the winner of “Edge of Extinction” just a few days before filming began on “Winners at War” in May, while Tommy Sheehan (“Island of the Idols”) was just crowned on Wednesday, so neither could have realistically taken part. Putting those aside, there are only three winners from Season 21 onward not included on the Season 40 cast: Jud “Fabio” Birza (“Nicaragua”), John Cochran (“Caramoan”) and Mike Holloway (“Worlds Apart”). Cochran not being on the cast is arguably the most surprising considering how much production loves him, but he stated after his unanimous victory on “Survivor: Caramoan” in 2013 that he did not want to return again.

Of course, the most glaring snub of them all is Richard Hatch, winner of the first “Survivor” season. Given his legendary status, his presence would have seemed perfect for an all-winner season, but what went down on “Island of the Idols” was a likely factor in his omission. Back on “Survivor: All Stars,” Richard took his clothes off in a challenge that required castaways to come into physical contact as they passed each other on a balance beam. While trying to cross fellow player Sue Hawk, the very naked Richard brushed up against Sue, who would later quit the game after feeling violated by this moment. Flash forward to 2019 and “Survivor” has put rules in place to protect castaways against sexual harassment following Dan Spilo‘s unwanted touching of multiple female members of the cast. Richard tweeted to a fan on Thursday that the incident was a likely contributing factor in him not being on “Winners at War.”

Even without notable champions like Richard, Tina, Jenna and Cochran, “Survivor: Winners at War” is shaping up to be the most epic season yet. Production has finally upped the prize money from $1 million to $2 million, and host Jeff Probst has already teased that every single winner came to play and that we’ve “never had a season like this.” “Survivor: Winners at War” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 12 on CBS.

