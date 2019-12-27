‘Survivor: Winners at War’ cast photos: Meet the 20 returning champions for Season 40

It’s finally happening. After years of “Survivor” fans clamoring for an all-winners season, CBS made our dreams come true by announcing the cast for Season 40, dubbed “Winners at War.” From two-time champion Sandra Diaz-Twine (“Pearl Islands” and “Heroes vs. Villains”) to everyone’s favorite Bostontonian Rob Mariano (“Redemption Island”), the all-star cast is filled to the brim with the most iconic players to ever win the game. “Survivor: Winners at War” premieres Wednesday, February 12 on CBS, but you can get your first look at the 20 returning winners by clicking through our photo gallery above.

Four of the 10 female victors hail from the first 20 seasons on the air, including Sandra, Amber Brkich Mariano of “All-Stars” (Season 8), Danni Boatwright of “Guatemala” (Season 11) and Parvati Shallow of “Micronesia” (Season 16).

Following those four returnees are a trio of powerful women who won consecutively during the middle of the show’s run: Sophie Clarke of “South Pacific” (Season 23), Kim Spradlin of “One World” (Season 24) and Denise Stapley of “Philippines” (Season 25).

And the three most recent female winners hoping to reclaim “Survivor” glory are Natalie Anderson of “San Juan del Sur” (Season 29), Michele Fitzgerald, “Kaoh Rong” (Season 32) and Sarah Lacina of “Game Changers” (Season 34).

There is slight recency bias in the male winners as only two hail from the first 20 seasons of the show: Ethan Zohn of “Africa” (Season 3) and Yul Kwon of “Cook Islands” (Season 13). Next in line is Boston Rob, who most recently was seen as a mentor in the 39th season, dubbed “Island of the Idols,” with Sandra.

Tyson Apostol of “Blood vs. Water” (Season 27) and Tony Vlachos of “Cagayan” (Season 28) round out the list as the other male winners who prevailed within the first 30 installments.

That means the other five returning men are among the most recent additions to the “Survivor” winners list: Jeremy Collins of “Cambodia” (Season 31), Adam Klein of “Millennials vs. Gen X” (Season 33), Ben Driebergen of “Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers” (Season 35), Wendell Holland of “Ghost Island” (Season 36) and Nick Wilson of “David vs. Goliath” (Season 37).

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions