‘Survivor: Winners at War’ trailer: Get ready to freak out at your first glimpse of the 20 returning champs [WATCH]

They’re baaack! At least, 20 of them are. CBS has released the first trailer for “Survivor” Season 40, which features the highly anticipated return of 20 previous champs. Dubbed “Survivor: Winners at War,” this new season premieres Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Get ready to freak out by watching the preview trailer above, which teases a new “fire tokens” twist as well as the return of Edge of Extinction.
Unlike all other seasons of the reality TV show, “Winners at War” will offer a much bigger cash prize: $2 million! Of course, the title of “ultimate winner” may mean even more to some of these folks than any cash amount. Jeff Probst will host this 20th anniversary installment, just as he has every single episode so far. The official trailer made its debut during Wednesday’s finale of “Survivor: Island of the Idols.”
Below, see the complete line-up for who’s coming back in Season 40. Which returning champs are you most looking forward to seeing return to your TV screens?
Natalie Anderson, San Juan del Sur
33, Edgewater, New Jersey
Tyson Apostol, Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, & Blood vs. Water
39, Heber City, Utah
Danni Boatwright, Guatemala
43, Tonganoxie, Kansas
Sophie Clarke, South Pacific
29, Willsboro, New York
Jeremy Collins, San Juan del Sur & Cambodia
41, Foxborough, Massachusetts
Sandra Diaz-Twine, Pearl Islands, Heroes vs. Villains, & Game Changers
44, Fayetteville, North Carolina
Ben Driebergen, Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers
36, Boise, Idaho
Michele Fitzgerald, Kaoh Rong
29, Freehold Township, New Jersey
Wendell Holland, Ghost Island
35, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Adam Klein, Millennials vs. Gen X
28, San Francisco, California
Yul Kwon, Cook Islands
44, San Mateo, California
Sarah Lacina, Cagayan & Game Changers
35, Marion, Iowa
Amber Mariano, The Australian Outback & All-Stars
40, Pensacola, Florida
Rob Mariano, Marquesas, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, & Redemption Island
43, Pensacola, Florida
Parvati Shallow, Cook Islands, Micronesia, & Heroes vs. Villains
36, Los Angeles, California
Kim Spradlin, One World
36, San Antonio, Texas
Denise Stapley, Philippines
48, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Tony Vlachos, Cagayan & Game Changers
45, Jersey City, New Jersey
Nick Wilson, David vs. Goliath
28, Williamsburg, Kentucky
Ethan Zohn, Africa & All-Stars
45, New York, New York