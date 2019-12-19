‘Survivor: Winners at War’ trailer: Get ready to freak out at your first glimpse of the 20 returning champs [WATCH]

They’re baaack! At least, 20 of them are. CBS has released the first trailer for “Survivor” Season 40, which features the highly anticipated return of 20 previous champs. Dubbed “Survivor: Winners at War,” this new season premieres Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Get ready to freak out by watching the preview trailer above, which teases a new “fire tokens” twist as well as the return of Edge of Extinction.

Unlike all other seasons of the reality TV show, “Winners at War” will offer a much bigger cash prize: $2 million! Of course, the title of “ultimate winner” may mean even more to some of these folks than any cash amount. Jeff Probst will host this 20th anniversary installment, just as he has every single episode so far. The official trailer made its debut during Wednesday’s finale of “Survivor: Island of the Idols.”

Below, see the complete line-up for who’s coming back in Season 40. Which returning champs are you most looking forward to seeing return to your TV screens?

Natalie Anderson, San Juan del Sur

33, Edgewater, New Jersey

Tyson Apostol, Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villains, & Blood vs. Water

39, Heber City, Utah

Danni Boatwright, Guatemala

43, Tonganoxie, Kansas

Sophie Clarke, South Pacific

29, Willsboro, New York

Jeremy Collins, San Juan del Sur & Cambodia

41, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sandra Diaz-Twine, Pearl Islands, Heroes vs. Villains, & Game Changers

44, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Ben Driebergen, Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

36, Boise, Idaho

Michele Fitzgerald, Kaoh Rong

29, Freehold Township, New Jersey

Wendell Holland, Ghost Island

35, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Adam Klein, Millennials vs. Gen X

28, San Francisco, California

Yul Kwon, Cook Islands

44, San Mateo, California

Sarah Lacina, Cagayan & Game Changers

35, Marion, Iowa

Amber Mariano, The Australian Outback & All-Stars

40, Pensacola, Florida

Rob Mariano, Marquesas, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, & Redemption Island

43, Pensacola, Florida

Parvati Shallow, Cook Islands, Micronesia, & Heroes vs. Villains

36, Los Angeles, California

Kim Spradlin, One World

36, San Antonio, Texas

Denise Stapley, Philippines

48, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Tony Vlachos, Cagayan & Game Changers

45, Jersey City, New Jersey

Nick Wilson, David vs. Goliath

28, Williamsburg, Kentucky

Ethan Zohn, Africa & All-Stars

45, New York, New York