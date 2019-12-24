Taylor Swift (‘Cats’) could get revenge at Golden Globes after being snubbed by Oscars, according to these Experts

Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber didn’t make the cut for their original song “Beautiful Ghosts” from “Cats” when the motion picture academy announced its shortlist for songwriters. And the reviews for the film have been, shall we say, not great. But Swift could still get her revenge at the Golden Globes, where she and Webber did earn a nom for “Ghosts.” And this isn’t the first time the Hollywood Foreign Press has nominated her, so this may be the time they decide to give her the win.

The country ingenue-turned-pop superstar has been nominated twice before at the Globes. First she contended for “Safe and Sound,” which she co-wrote with The Civil Wars and T-Bone Burnett for the film “The Hunger Games” (2012). She ended up winning a Grammy for that composition, but the Globe went to Adele‘s “Skyfall,” which went on to win the Oscar too.

Then Swift was nominated for “Sweeter Than Fiction,” which she co-wrote with Jack Antonoff for the film “One Chance” (2013). But the Globe went to U2 and Danger Mouse for “Ordinary Love” from the biopic “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.” That song went on to an Oscar nomination, but lost to the inescapable “Let it Go” from “Frozen.”

How did a dominant awards contender like “Let it Go” lose at the Golden Globes? Well, it was co-written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who are revered songwriters but aren’t household-name music celebrities, and the Globes usually gravitate towards those. In addition to U2 and Adele, the Globe for Best Original Song has gone in the last couple of decades to Sting (“Until” from “Kate and Leopold”), Mick Jagger (“Old Habits Die Hard” from “Alfie”), Prince (“Song of the Heart” from “Happy Feet”), Bruce Springsteen (the title song from “The Wrestler”) and Madonna (“Masterpiece” from “W.E.”) regardless of their Oscar potential — of those, Sting was the only one nominated by the academy.

Swift certainly has notoriety on her side (EGOT champ Webber is pretty famous too, I guess), though in terms of star power this is a stacked category that also includes Beyonce (“Spirit” from “The Lion King”), Cynthia Erivo (“Stand Up” from “Harriet”) and our current odds-on favorite Elton John (“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”). And the Lopezes are back to try their luck with “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II.”

But two of the Expert journalists we’ve polled think Swift will win: Gold Derby’s own Tom O’Neil and Susan Wloszczyna. Five of the Editors who cover awards year round for Gold Derby also say she’ll win: Riley Chow, Matt Noble and Paul Sheehan in addition to O’Neil and Wloszczyna. Are they right that the Globes will make it up to Swift and Webber after the academy left them out?

