Can ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ finally nab its maiden ensemble win at the SAG Awards?

The cast of “The Handmaid’s Tale” was sent good weather with its third consecutive nomination for drama ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. But can it finally nab its first victory? In our combined odds, it’s currently in fifth place, trailing “The Crown,” “Big Little Lies,” “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things.”

The fact that it was able to edge out, among others, rising favorite “Succession,” Apple TV+’s buzzy “The Morning Show” (which netted nominations for Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Billy Crudup) and two-time reigning champ “This Is Us” for a nom is already a great feather in its cap. While the show has yet to win a SAG Award, it’s never been snubbed during its three seasons; leading lady Elisabeth Moss has earned three consecutive bids and Joseph Fiennes received one last year.

After it scooped up eight Emmy, two Golden Globe and three Critics’ Choice Awards for its first season, the show quickly became the odds-on favorite to win drama ensemble at SAG in 2018, but it ended up losing to “This Is Us,” which also beat it the following year. But now that “This Is Us” isn’t here to defend its crown, the collective support for “Handmaid’s” might finally materialize, especially if the show’s been lurking in second or third place the past two years.

Bear in mind that it took “ER,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Lost,” “Mad Men,” “Six Feet Under,” “The West Wing” and “This Is Us” until their second nominations to prevail (“Lost,” “The West Wing” and “This Is Us” weren’t even nominated for their first seasons); “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” won in the middle of its fifth season and “Breaking Bad” had to wait all the way until the end, at which point it contended for the second half of its fifth and final season. Therefore, a win for “Handmaid’s” on its third try wouldn’t be unprecedented.

Although its cast is the second smallest one nominated this year with 14 actors listed on the ballot (just behind “The Crown” with 12), that total is pretty much in line with those of the last three winners: “Stranger Things” had 16 in 2017; “This Is Us,” 14 in 2018 and 16 in 2019, respectively. With SAG-AFTRA comprising both movie and TV actors, it helps that the cast is a mixture of industry vets (Ann Dowd and Bradley Whitford), other TV regulars (Alexis Bledel, Yvonne Strahovski and Samira Wiley) and movie stars (Fiennes). And then there’s Moss herself, who’s on her 15th career SAG bid, is also known for her TV roles on “Mad Men,” “The West Wing” and “Top of the Lake,” and appeared in four different movies this year, including Alex Ross Perry’s “Her Smell” and Jordan Peele’s “Us.

All actors were put to great use in the third season, which primarily focused on June’s (Moss) quest to sow the seeds of resistance against Gilead. But between Commander Lawrence (Whitford) deconstructing the flaws within his own system, Aunt Lydia (Dowd) beginning to question part of Gilead’s doctrine, Emily (Bledel) navigating life as a refugee in Canada, and Serena (Strahovski) reconnecting with Nicole, every cast member had ample opportunity to stretch his or her acting muscles.

These storylines all came together in the season finale (“Mayday”), in which June smuggles more than 100 children into Canada with the help of Commander Lawrence and the Martha network. This resulted in an emotional, satisfying conclusion that saw the appearance of nearly every cast member. And since this is probably the last episode voters have in their heads, the fact that it’s ensemble-heavy could bolster the cast’s prospects at SAG.

Since the third season missed the eligibility window for the 2019 Emmys, it will be considered in 2020. But “Handmaid’s” did contend for the final three orphaned episodes of its second season and was able to rack up guest acting wins for Cherry Jones and Whitford. This brought the show’s acting nomination total up to 14 (for nine different actors) and win total up to six (for six different actors). With the membership overlap between the acting branch of the TV academy and SAG-AFTRA, these recent victories bode well for the show’s overall chances at SAG, including for Moss in drama actress.

