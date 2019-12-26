‘The Lighthouse’ video interviews: Willem Dafoe and more exclusive chats [WATCH]

You couldn’t find a more unlikely Oscar contender than “The Lighthouse,” Robert Eggers‘ bizarre period horror film. Yet the A24 release about two lighthouse keepers (Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe) slowly going mad from isolation has had a strong showing at the Independent Spirits and Critics Choice Awards, so the black-and-white fever dream could soon infect the minds of Academy voters.

Gold Derby recently conducted video interviews with Dafoe, cinematographer Jarin Blaschke and production designer Craig Lathrop. Scroll down and click on any name below to be taken to their full chat.

SEE ‘The Lighthouse’ and ‘Uncut Gems’ lead Independent Spirit nominations, ‘Marriage Story’ gets Robert Altman Award

While it’s hard to really categorize the film, Dafoe does his noble best. “Sometimes it’s very funny. Sometimes it’s very dark. Sometimes it’s very heavy,” he explains. “It’s not really horror in the usual jump-scare horror way, but it does get under your skin, and it does explore some dark parts of the human psyche. Because whenever you strip away identity interesting things happen.”

The film could land Dafoe back into the Oscar race for the fifth time, following bids for “Platoon” (1986), “Shadow of the Vampire” (2000), “The Florida Project” (2017) and “At Eternity’s Gate” (2018). The role has already earned him Supporting Actor nominations at the Critics Choice Awards and Independent Spirits, as well as a Gotham nom for Best Actor.

SEE ‘The Lighthouse’ reviews: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe are ‘inspired’ in this ‘bonkers’ descent into ‘madness’

Blaschke could find himself in the Oscar race for the first time for his black-and-white, 1:19 cinematography, for which he has already earned nominations at the Independent Spirits and Critics Choice. Lathrop is also hoping to land his career-first bid for constructing the title lighthouse from the ground up.

Click on any name below to be taken to their full interview:

Willem Dafoe, who plays Thomas Wake

Jarin Blaschke, cinematographer

Craig Lathrop, production designer

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions