Our ‘The Masked Singer’ Christmas wish list for Season 3: More Joel McHale, live episodes, at-home voting …

With “The Masked Singer” Season 3 on the horizon (it will debut after Super Bowl LIV), it’s time to look at what changes we’d like to make for the new year. Regular panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are all expected to return, but we’re hoping they’ll be joined full-time by guest judge Joel McHale. Also, the fact that Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show still isn’t airing live after two cycles continues to confound us. Below, see our Christmas wish list for “The Masked Singer” Season 3.

1. More Joel McHale

As we mentioned above, it’s time for McHale to join the panel on a permanent basis. Thanks to his talk show “The Soup,” McHale know more about celebrities than anyone else we can think of. He also has no qualms with making fun of his former “Community” co-star Jeong — and let’s face it, some of Jeong’s guesses deserve to be made fun of. (Bjork, anyone?) McHale also deserves a bit of a reprieve since both of his guesses in Season 2 turned out to be wrong: He thought Flower was Dionne Warwick instead if Patti LaBelle, and he thought Butterfly was Victoria Beckham instead of Michelle Williams.

2. Live episodes

Let’s face it: in this era of Peak TV there’s still something special about watching a show live as it’s happening. The idea that audiences at home are watching live as a singer steps out onto the stage and belts out a performance makes us feel like we’re part of a wholly communal experience. Also, if “The Masked Singer” were to go live, all those pesky spoilers would be eradicated since the studio audience would be finding out the celebs’ identities at the same time as viewers sitting on their couches.

3. At-home voting

One thing that irks fans of “The Masked Singer” is that they’re not allowed to vote for their favorite performers each week. Instead, that honor is given to the panelists and the studio audience attending that week’s taping. If Season 3 were to air live, then at-home viewers would get to cast their votes via phone call, text message, social media, etc and actually have a say in who’s eliminated each week and who ultimately wins. It’s a concept that’s worked for “American Idol” since 2002, so why not “The Masked Singer”?

4. Bigger celebs

Johnny Weir? Ninja? Drew Pinsky? Are these really the best we could do in Season 2? It goes without saying, but the bigger the celebrities that are hiding under the masks, the more audience buzz the show will get week after week. Sure, things can always go wrong up on that stage, but the show isn’t airing live (see #2 above) so producers could always order a re-do. Do YOU have any Christmas wish list items for “The Masked Singer”? Sound off down in the comments section.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions