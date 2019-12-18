73% of ‘The Masked Singer’ fans guess Adrienne Bailon is the Flamingo: What do YOU think? [POLL RESULTS]

Adrienne Bailon rose to fame as a Cheetah Girl, but now 73% of “The Masked Singer” fans guess she’s ditched her spots for pink feathers. According to our recent poll results, Adrienne will be unmasked as the Flamingo during the two-hour season finale, airing Wednesday, December 18 on Fox. Rounding out our poll results, 9% believe singer/television star Jessica Simpson is hiding behind the Flamingo mask while the remaining 18% think it’s someone else entirely. Do you agree or disagree with these poll results? Sound off down in the comments section.

“The Masked Singer” judges are divided on this particular who-sung-it, with Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger naming Adrienne and Ken Jeong going with Jessica. Some of the other big-name celebs thrown around this season include Hillary Duff, Bella Thorne, Jillian Michaels and Fantasia.

“There have been some amazing performances and some amazing vocals, but that was the first chill that went up and down by spine on this season,” announced Robin Thicke after her holiday semi-finals performance of “Hallelujah.” He joked, “I think that you are Flamingo-ing to the finals.” Robin’s prediction came true, as Flamingo, Fox and Rottweiler later advanced to the final three.

Each of the semi-finalists were tasked with giving holiday gifts to the panelists, with Flamingo offering up a world globe with the word “Israel” highlighted. Her explanation: “I was baptized in Israel.” Nicole quickly jumped out of her chair and exclaimed that Israel is the name of Adrienne’s husband. Ken disagreed, saying the physical clue related to Jessica because, “She is a lover of maps and globes.”

Besides her singing gig in such girl groups as The Cheetah Girls and 3LW, Adrienne is currently a co-host on daytime talk show “The Real.” She and the other co-hosts (Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley) shared in a Daytime Emmy win in 2018 for Best Entertainment Talk Show Host. She changed her name to Adrienne Houghton in 2016 after marrying Christian singer Israel Houghton.

