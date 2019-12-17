60% of ‘The Masked Singer’ fans guess Wayne Brady is the Fox, but 32% think Jamie Foxx [POLL RESULTS]

One of the most head-scratching secret identities on “The Masked Singer” Season 2 is the Fox, but our readers think they know who’s hiding behind the well-dressed costume. According to our recent poll results, 60% of fans guess singer/comedian Wayne Brady will be unmasked during the two-hour season finale, airing Wednesday, December 18. Rounding out our poll results, 32% believe Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx is masquerading as the Fox while the remaining 8% think it’s someone else entirely. Do you agree or disagree with these poll results? Sound off down in the comments section.

“The Masked Singer” judging panel has been all over the board in terms of guessing Fox’s true identity. “I’ve been saying Jamie Foxx all along,” declared Ken Jeong, who thought the palm trees from the clues video were hints of Jamie’s role in “Miami Vice.” Robin Thicke disagreed, noting, “I’ve been just focusing in on the vocal tone, the stage presence and somebody who’s a multi-dimensional performer, and I think it’s Wayne Brady.” Jenny McCarthy backed Robin up by saying that was a “great guess.”

During last week’s holiday semi-finals, Fox performed “This Christmas” and had Jenny proclaiming, “I’ve been a fan of your since the beginning. I’m just moved by your voice, your stage presence. You talked about being a superhero in many of the clips … I think you might actually be one. I’m definitely gonna see you in the finals, Mr. Fox.” Her prediction came true as Fox, Flamingo and Rottweiler were later announced as the final three artists of this second installment.

SEE Seal ‘sad’ he didn’t make it to ‘The Masked Singer’ finale as Leopard: ‘All good things come to an end’ [WATCH]

Each of the semi-finalists were tasked with giving holiday gifts to the panelists, with Fox offering up a photograph of Rabbit (Joey Fatone) from the first season. Fox teased, “My buddy Rabbit came by the foxhole and told me I would have just as great a time as he did, and boy was he right.” Nicole Scherzinger thought that was another reference to Jamie, whose radio show is literally called The Foxxhole.

Wayne is a 47-year-old comedian, actor, singer and TV host who rose to fame on the improv show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” for which he won a Primetime Emmy in 2003. He’s hosted “Let’s Make a Deal” since it was revived in 2009, winning Daytime Emmys for Best Game Show Host in 2018 and Best Original Song in 2014. In addition, his talk show “The Wayne Brady Show” won a pair of Daytime Emmys for Best Talk Show Host in 2003 and 2004.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions