‘The Masked Singer’ finale: 73% agree Wayne Brady as the Fox deserved to win [POLL RESULTS]

Our Derbyites have spoken and they have resoundingly endorsed how the second season of “The Masked Singer” ended last week. The Fox proved to be the ultimate performer this year and was unmasked as comedian and television personality Wayne Brady. His winning performance from the finale was a funk/hip-hop infused version of Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness.” A whopping 73% who voted in our poll agree Brady deserved to win, with 26% saying Chris Daughtry (Rottweiler) was robbed and 1% proclaiming Adrienne Bailon (Flamingo) was robbed. Do you agree with who our readers chose? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Brady first became known to most U.S. audiences as a regular on the improv comedy show “Whose Line is it Anyway?” He won an Emmy for Individual Variety Performance for the show in 2003. He hosted a daytime talk-show, “The Wayne Brady Show,” from 2001-04. The show netted him two consecutive Daytime Emmys for Best Talk Show Host (2003-04). Since 2009 he’s been the host of the revived version of “Let’s Make a Deal” on CBS. That gig has netted him two additional Daytime Emmys: Best Original Song in 2014 for “30,000 Reasons to Love Me” and Best Game Show Host in 2018.

Brady’s talents as a singer have been on display for most of his career. He often excelled at games that involved singing on “Whose Line is it Anyway?” He’s also released two albums: “A Long Time Coming,” a traditional R&B album released in 2008 and “Radio Wayne,” a children’s album released in 2011. He’s also had stints on Broadway playing the leads in both “Chicago” and “Kinky Boots.”

Singer-songwriter and former “American Idol” contestant Daughtry was the second place finisher in our poll with 26% of our readers believing that he was robbed of the Golden Mask. Daughtry competed on the show as the Rottweiler. He was able to place second in the competition with his performance of “Alive” by Sia.

Finishing a very distant third in our poll was singer-actress-talk show host Bailon, who only got 1% of the support of our readers. She donned one of the more interesting costumes this season when she performed as the Flamingo. Her performance in the finale was an incredibly energetic and choreographed version of “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner.

