‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: The Fox is …

Are you as excited as we are to find out who wins “The Masked Singer” on December 18? Part of the fun of watching the show has been figuring out which famous faces are hiding behind those elaborate masks. Now, after three months and 13 episodes, we’ll finally find out who have been masquerading as the Fox, Flamingo and Rottweiler. But if you can’t wait till tonight’s finale, keep reading as we’ve got all “The Masked Singer” spoilers.

Forget all those misleading guesses by the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke). The Fox is absolutely not Oscar winner Jamie Foxx. How could he be after we saw the Fox singing the Foxx hit “Blame It” on the December 11 episode? We are 100% certain we know the real identity of the Fox who put everyone in the holiday spirits with his soulful cover of “This Christmas” by Donny Hathaway on the semifinal.

Coming up: the second of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for the finale.

The Fox is Wayne Brady.

The Fox readily admits, “I’ve dabbled in many different genres.” Brady’s resume is packed with a variety of jobs including talk show host; game show host; guest star on comedy, daytime drama, sci-fi and variety series; and voice-over artist.

The Fox says he see himself as a “superhero.” Brady is starring in the upcoming CW DC franchise series “Black Lightning” as a super-soldier called Gravedigger.

As a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants can brag of winning 19 Emmys from 69 nominations. Brady has picked up five of TV’s top honor from his whopping 20 bids.

Brady’s first Emmy win was way back in 2003 for his work on the variety series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” There were several references to that show on “The Masked Singer.” We saw Brady’s catchphrase, “Yes, and” written on a chalkboard. And there was a shot of the show’s iconic three stools in one of the Fox’s clues videos.

The Fox says he has worked with Doubtfire, which must mean Robin Williams who played the title role in the film “Mrs. Doubtfire.” The late comic genius appeared alongside Brady in a classic episode of “Whose Line.”

The Fox also spoke of acting with Doogie, a reference to Neil Patrick Harris, who was “Doogie Howser, M.D.” Harris went on to star in “How I Met Your Mother” and Brady played his brother on that long-running CBS sitcom.

Collectively, the 16 celebrities competing on season 2 of “The Masked Singer” have appeared on Broadway 22 times. Brady got rave reviews for his starring roles in the musicals “Chicago” and “Kinky Boots.”

Do you agree with us that the Fox is Wayne Brady? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.