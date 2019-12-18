‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: The Rottweiler is …

“The Masked Singer” finale on December 18 will be a battle between the three celebrities who are disguised as the Flamingo, Fox and Rottweiler. Of this trio of talent, the strongest singer is the contestant hidden inside the Rottweiler costume. We’ve watched all of his previous appearances, capped by his show-stopping performance of the “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers on the December 11 semifinal. We are now more convinced than ever that we know the real name of the Rottweiler. Keep reading if you dare for all of “The Masked Singer” finale spoilers.

From his debut on the season 2 premiere, when the Rottweiler ruled the stage with his electrifying cover of the Hall & Oates signature song “Maneater,” we’ve been certain that he was a professional musician. We became even more sure as the weeks went on and he nailed each successive appearance: “Love Runs Out” by OneRepublic (week 5); “Castle on the Hill” by Ed Sheeran (week 6); “Grenade” by Bruno Mars (week 7); and “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi (week 9).

From the sound and style of his singing, the clues he gave in his videos and his conversations with the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) we know the real name of the Rottweiler.

The Rottweiler is Chris Daughtry, the founder and lead singer of the rock band Daughtry.

Daughtry have a discography that includes one platinum album (“Leave This Town”) and one multi-platinum album (“Daughtry”). As a group “The Masked Singer” contestants have released 20 platinum and 6 multi-platinum discs.

Daughtry enjoyed their biggest success with their self-titled debut album, which earned them four Grammy Awards nominations; collectively “The Masked Singer” celebrities have 42 Grammy nominations.

The biggest hit from that first album was “It’s Not Over”; the Rottweiler says he is determined to prove that his career is not over.

Daughtry came to fame on season 5 of “American Idol”; the Rottweiler reveals he had a hard time coping with his overnight success.

Daughtry is a published artist; one of the Rottweiler clues video includes a detailed drawing of an angel, which is also a reference to Daughtry’s song “Send Me All Your Angels.”

Daughtry is big into meditation; in one of the Rottweiler clues videos, we see two men meditating. They are wearing baby holders (Daughtry has two daughters Adalynn Rose and Noah James).

Daughtry is from Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; one of the clues video includes a shot of the North Carolina state flag.

Daughtry was a star player on his high school football team; the Rottweiler reveals his love of the game.

Daughtry has a tattoo of a blue rose; there is a photo of this colored flower in one of the clues videos.

Do you think that Chris Daughtry is the Rottweiler? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below.