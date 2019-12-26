‘The Masked Singer’ preview trailer: ‘Season 3 is about to be lit,’ teases Nick Cannon [WATCH]

Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” just concluded last week with comedian Wayne Brady (Fox) being unmasked as the winner, joining a short list that also includes rapper T-Pain (Monster) from the first installment. With Season 3 set to debut after Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020, Fox has released its first official trailer that teases several new costumes: the Mouse, the Robot, the Banana and the Pink Monster. “Season 3 is about to be lit,” proclaims host Nick Cannon as he readies for the next cycle of this wild and wacky reality TV show. Watch the preview trailer video above.

The complete four-judge panel is expected to return for this third season: Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. We have our fingers (and talons) crossed that Ken has studied up on all things celebrity during this short break, as he did the worst among the panelists when it came to guessing which celebs were hiding under the masks. In fact, he only got one correct throughout the entire season: NBA player Victor Oladipo as Thingamajig.

While Wayne was named the winner of Season 2, he was hardly the only stand-out. The runner-up was singer Chris Daughtry (Rottweiler), with talk show host Adrienne Bailon (Flamingo) coming in third. Other memorable famous faces included singer Seal (Leopard), actress Ana Gasteyer (Tree), singer Michelle Williams (Butterfly) and legend Patti LaBelle (Flower).

The first eight celebs to get the boot were not necessarily known for their singing abilities: TV personality Kelly Osbourne (Ladybug), actress Raven-Symone (Black Widow), comedian Sherri Shepherd (Penguin), bandleader Paul Shaffer (Skeleton), celeb doctor Drew Pinsky (Eagle), boxer Laila Ali (Panda), gamer Ninja (Ice Cream) and figure skater Johnny Weir (Egg).

Who are YOUR dream celebs that you’re hoping to see pop up in the third season of “The Masked Singer”? And who are your early guesses for who’s hiding behind the Mouse, Robot, Banana and Pink Monster masks? Sound off down in the comments section.

