‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: The winner is …

The winner of “The Masked Singer” won’t be revealed until the end of the two-hour finale on Wednesday, December 18. If you can’t wait till then to find out which of the three remaining contestants — the Flamingo, Fox and Rottweiler — takes the title then keep reading. We’ve done some digging and can report on which of this trio of talent is the season 2 winner of “The Masked Singer” as well as the name of that celebrity and the other two finalists. If you dare, scroll down for all of “The Masked Singer” finale spoilers.

The Fox wins season 2 of “The Masked Singer.” And hidden inside that elaborate costume is Wayne Brady. He edges out the last remaining woman in the competition — the Flamingo, who is Adrienne Bailon Houghton — and the Rottweiler (Chris Daughtry).

Over the course of the dozen episodes, the four judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — made some pretty wild guesses as well as some that were spot on. At various times, at least one of them said that the Flamingo was Adrienne and that Chris was the Rottweiler. And on last week’s semifinal, both Jenny and Robin guessed that Wayne was the Fox.

The clues offered up by the Fox so clearly pointed to him being Wayne, not Jamie Foxx. We learned that he was a jack-of-all trades in show business who had won Emmys, appeared on Broadway, worked with Robin Williams and Neil Patrick Harris, and could both sing and dance. All those fit with Wayne’s world.

As for the Flamingo, the clues were all there that this was Adrienne. As with Wayne, she is an Emmy-winning talk show host. Before finding success on “The Real,” she enjoyed a long career as a singer with two groups, 3LW and The Cheetah Girls. The clues videos for the Flamingo were packed with references to Adrienne’s reel and real life, including shout-0uts to her YouTube series, “All Things Adrienne,” and her husband, musician Israel Houghton.

Likewise for the Rottweiler, who sounded just like Chris from his first performance. His clues videos gave away his true identity, with shots associated with Chris including the North Carolina state flag, a blue rose, an angel drawing and meditating men. And his band Daughtry, was also referred to, with shout-outs to song titles and their Grammy nominations.