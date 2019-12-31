Scott Z. Burns on why he had to show those torture scenes in ‘The Report’

Dan Jones, Adam Driver, and Scott Z. Burns all have one thing in common – aside from their roles in presenting the story of “The Report” to the world. Their obsessive streaks. Well, more than streaks, says Burns. He reveals that he approached writing the script for “The Report” in the same way that the movie’s real-life protagonist Dan Jones (portrayed by Driver) tackled researching, creating, and delivering the report on the secret torture program inside the CIA.

“The fact that Dan was was fact-driven and so disciplined in his conclusions, I felt that I had to imitate that in my approach to the script. I did an incredible amount of research – not just the report, which I, fortunately, had at my disposal, but also spending time talking to US senators who are portrayed in the story, speaking to people in the military who are interrogators, and FBI agents portrayed in the movie.”

Likewise, “Adam has a really ridiculous obsessive streak in his work – he never wants to do anything false or something he doesn’t fully understand. I encouraged him to take that kind of rigor and curiosity and build the character of Dan Jones out of that. What I told him in our first meeting was ‘imagine you were giving a blueprint to build something and the blueprint is complicated and dusty and you don’t know what it is. And you work for years on it and you take a step back and you realize that you’ve built your own gallows – that was the journey that Dan Jones goes on.”

This commitment to truth led to Burns writing “at least 20, maybe 30 drafts of his script,” a screenplay that demanded to be heard over and over again by arranging script-reads with any actor friends willing to help out “so much about the language and about the pacing of the scenes that the only way that I could make sure that I had done the job as the writer was to hear it over and over again. I would sit in the corner and listen to the parts that were boring or were redundant or the parts that weren’t clear, then I would go home and start over.”

The question of how much of the torture scenes to show and how much to leave off-screen proved to be the trickiest decision to navigate. “That was the part of the movie that all of us spent the most time considering and reconsidering. There were early drafts that I wrote where there was no torture at all depicted visually,” says Burns.

“But I had a conversation with the person who was the Navy’s Chief Lawyer at the time of the program, who stood up and said ‘this is not what our country is about – this program is illegal and immoral’ when he learned of it. And he asked me the exact same question that you’ve just asked me – and I told him I wasn’t sure about how much torture to show if any at all. He looked at me and said ‘if you don’t include it in the movie, aren’t you perpetuating the same sin of the CIA by concealing the visual evidence of this?’ and that really stuck with me.”

The scenes are a tough watch, yes, but a vital one – and after that conversation with the lawyer, Burns knew what he had to do. “They were difficult for me and the crew to shoot and create. It was horrible to sit there on a set and watch an actor have these things done to him, even in a very controlled and fake setting. But I think its important for the audience to understand what these words like ‘waterboarding’ and ‘walling’ really mean, that they’re not just language – that there are actions that go with them and those actions are brutal and cruel. And one of the actors said to me ‘its vitally important that you do to me what was done because I want to help tell this story.’”

