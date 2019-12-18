24% of ‘The Voice’ fans say Katie Kadan was ‘robbed’ in finale, but 43% say Jake Hoot ‘deserved to win’ [POLL RESULTS]

During Tuesday night’s “The Voice” finale, country artist Jake Hoot claimed victory in a hard fought battle against Katie Kadan, Rose Short and Ricky Duran. (See “The Voice” winners list.) In our post-finale poll, we asked “The Voice” fans whether they were happy with America’s decision and 43% agreed with it, claiming Jake “deserved to win.” The other poll respondents all thought someone else was “robbed” of the win, with a leading 24% voting for Katie. Do you agree or disagree with those poll results? Sound off down in the comments section.

SEE Jennifer Hudson’s first television performance of ‘Memory’ from ‘Cats’ will leave you with goosebumps [WATCH]

Jake’s victory wasn’t much of shocker since he won the Apple Music bonus time and time again. However, this 30-year-old single father from Cookeville, Tennessee began his “Voice” journey as a true underdog as he was a one-chair turn in the blind auditions. Kelly Clarkson was the only coach who heard something magical in Jake’s voice during his audition performance of “When It Rains It Pours,” so she quickly pushed her button. Country coach Blake Shelton claimed at the time he didn’t turn his chair around because he thought he was blocked; he wasn’t.

In Monday’s final performance show, Jake sang three tunes for America’s votes: “Amazed” as his solo cover, “Wintersong” as his coach duet and “Better Off Without You” as his original song. We asked “The Voice” fans to name their favorite of his three finale performances and they were most, well, amazed by Lonestar‘s “Amazed.” It topped our poll results with 45%, followed by “Wintersong” at 33% and “Better Off Without You” at 22%.

SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 17 championship recap: Is the finale winner Ricky Duran, Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan or Rose Short? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Katie’s powerful voice and fun personality scored her a huge fan base throughout the competition, but in the end they simply didn’t give her enough votes to overcome winner Jake and runner-up Ricky. This 38-year-old Chicago native of Team John Legend took on these three songs on Monday night: “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” as her solo, “Merry Christmas Baby” as her duet and “All Better” as her original. Unsurprisingly, Katie’s Aerosmith cover was fans’ favorite performance.

Here is how all four “The Voice” finalists fared in our poll that asked what they thought of the Season 17 outcome:

Jake Hoot deserved to win — 43%

Katie Kadan was robbed — 24%

Rose Short was robbed — 19%

Ricky Duran was robbed — 14%

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions