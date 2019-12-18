‘The Voice’ Season 17 championship recap: Is the finale winner Ricky Duran, Jake Hoot, Katie Kadan or Rose Short? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Season 17 of “The Voice” comes to a roaring finish tonight on NBC! The special two-hour live finale will crown the champion, and each coach has one artist remaining. Blake Shelton goes with genre-bending wild card Ricky Duran, Kelly Clarkson enters with the country artist of her dreams Jake Hoot, Gwen Stefani reaches the finals with soul music powerhouse Rose Short and returning champion John Legend goes for number two with theatrical jack of all trades Katie Kadan.

Who will be declared the winner? Here are the songs that were performed on Monday night’s episode:

Ricky Duran — “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” “Run, Run Rudolph,” “A Woman Like Her”

Jake Hoot — “Better Off Without You,” “Winter Song,” “Amazed”

Katie Kadan — “Merry Christmas Baby,” “All Better,” “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”

Rose Short — “Steamroller,” “My Gift is You,” “Border Song”

And now make your comments below and keep refreshing for our full live updating blog recap for the finale on Tuesday, December 17:

8:00 p.m. — It’s finale night on “The Voice,” but for the first hour they’ll be recapping last night’s performances. You can read our live updates of those here. The second half of tonight’s episode will include special performances from Jennifer Hudson, The Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Lady Antebellum, Dua Lipa and Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon among others. Then we’ll find out who is crowned the Season 17 champ.

9:15 p.m. — Alex Guthrie, Will Breman, Max Boyle and Shane Q return to kick off tonight’s festivities with an energetic cover of “Gimme Some Lovin.'” It’s a fun to see contestants return when the pressure is off. Next, seven-time Grammy winning country stars Lady Antebellum take the stage to sing their latest hit, “What if I Never Get Over You.”

9:30 p.m. — Six-time Grammy winners The Black Eyed Peas are the next superstars to pay a visit to the finale and they’re joined by reggae star J Balvin along with the dance crew Illuminate for a performance of “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life).” Next Katie is geeking out over her special duet tonight with “American Idol” alum Adam Lambert. They’re a perfect combination to sing a slowed-down version of Cher‘s classic “Believe.” It’s fantastic!

9:45 p.m. — Rose is being joined by Tony and five-time Grammy award winning gospel superstar Yolanda Adams for a soul-stirring performance of “In the Midst of it All.” I could listen to these two sing all night. Rose holds her own with one of the most world class singers on the planet so she can feel proud of this moment no matter how she fares in tonight’s results.

10:00 p.m. — Some of this season’s notable female singers are returning now for a country performance. Kat Hammock, Marybeth Byrd, Cali Wilson and Gracee Shriver are teaming on “Neon Moon.” Then Dua Lipa hit the stage to sing her hit dance song “Don’t Stop Now.” Then wrapping up the segment a Grammy-winning blues/rock icon, Gary Clark Jr., joins Ricky for a performance of “Pearl Cadillac.” Ricky shows off more his falsetto than we’ve seen this season and we get to see both of them shred on the guitar for a few bars.

10:20 p.m. — Now the Texas pop singer who won last season from Team Legend, Maelyn, returns to sing a holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” It’s a simple, classy performance and she sounds angelic as always. Next, Little Big Town joins Jake for their new single “Over Drinking.”

10:30 p.m. — Finally the moment I’ve been waiting for – Jennifer Hudson has returned to sing “Memories” from her upcoming film “Cats.” And it’s everything I was hoping for. Stunning! Powerful! She SANG that.

10:45 p.m. — Now Hello Sunday, Myracle Holloway and Joanna Martinez are hitting the stage for “Keep Me Hanging On.” Myracle owned the stage on that one! Then Luke Combs performed his hit single “Even Though I’m Leaving” before we prepare to get the final results from Carson.

10:59 p.m. — The results are in. The finalist in fourth place is Rose. The finalist in third place is Katie. The finalist in second place is Ricky. Jake Hoot is the Season 17 champion! The one-chair turn from Team Kelly goes all the way. That’s a wrap for Season 17!

