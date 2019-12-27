Composer Thomas Newman (‘1917’) on track to win his very first Golden Globe

Dedicated awards watchers know that composer Thomas Newman still hasn’t won an Oscar despite 14 nominations for his movie music. But he’s also still on the hunt for his first Golden Globe. The good news for him, though, is that he’ll finally win Best Score there for the war drama “1917” according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. He gets leading odds of 17/5.

Newman’s Globes track record isn’t as extensive as his Oscar record. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has only nominated him three times before: Best Score for “American Beauty” (1999) and Best Song for “Down to Earth” from “WALL-E” (2008) and “The Living Proof” from “The Help” (2011). So Globe voters might not see him as overdue the way Oscar voters might.

Nevertheless, he’s the front-runner to win according to 10 of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from top media outlets: Erik Davis (Fandango), Edward Douglas (The Beast), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby), Scott Mantz (Collider), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Christopher Rosen (Decider) and Anne Thompson (IndieWire).

However, three Experts are backing first-time nominee Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker“): Eric Deggans (NPR), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

One Expert, Jack Mathews (Gold Derby), is betting on Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”), Thomas’s cousin. Though Randy has a couple of Oscars under his belt, he’s also looking for his first Globe victory after six previous nominations.

And Expert Michael Musto (NewNowNext) is going out on a limb for two-time Globe champ Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women“), which would be especially ironic when you consider that Newman’s first Oscar nomination was for composing the 1994 version of “Little Women” (the academy nominated him for both that and “The Shawshank Redemption” that year). Can Newman overtake the man who helped remake the movie he once scored?

