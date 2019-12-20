It was a mistake for ‘Project Runway’ to eliminate Veronica Sheaffer, according to more than half of fans [POLL RESULTS]

Veronica Sheaffer was eliminated from “Project Runway” at the end of the “Cats of the Urban Jungle” streetwear challenge, but our readers were split right down the middle about it. Were the judges right to send her packing, or did they make a bad call this early in the season? Scroll down to see our complete poll results.

The challenge in “Urban Jungle” was to design chic streetwear looks using an animal print, and Sheaffer stumbled. She took time away from her family to compete on the show, hoping to work towards a better future for her kids and to set a good example. I think she did her family proud, early elimination or no, but the judges weren’t fans of her look with chiffon bloomers that looked to Brandon Maxwell like an “exotic diaper.” Stylist Marni Senofonte, who guest judged this challenge, actually liked the look, but not enough to sway the rest of the judges and keep Sheaffer in the competition.

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Only 49% of respondents thought that was the right call, so most of the fans we polled voted that she deserved to stay in the competition. However, those other 51% couldn’t agree on what should have happened instead. Only 12% thought the judges should have eliminated Geoffrey Mac, the other contestant in the bottom two, who struggled with a caftan-over-pants look. And far fewer than that (3%) thought Tyler Neasloney should have been sent home for his costumey drop-crotch design.

Actually, more than a third of our readers (36%) thought the designer who should have been out wasn’t even in the judges’ bottom three. So who really deserved to be sent packing?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Thursday on Bravo. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.