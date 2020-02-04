2020 Gold Derby Film Awards: ‘Parasite’ wins 6 including Best Picture, Joaquin Phoenix and Lupita Nyong’o take lead prizes

“Parasite” has emerged at the 18th Annual Gold Derby Film Awards as the big winner, prevailing 6 times out of its 11 nominations including Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon Ho), Best Original Screenplay (Bong and Han Jin Won), Best Ensemble Cast and Best Foreign Language Film. Scroll down to see the rest of this year’s winners in all 22 categories, and watch our complete winners announcement above.

These awards were decided by more than 2,400 registered Gold Derby users, and this is the second year in a row that those savvy movie fans — who probably see more movies every year than some Oscar voters — have picked a foreign-language film in the top category. Last year “Roma” won Best Picture along with three other awards. Now “Parasite’s” total now makes it the most honored foreign-language film in the history of our kudos.

No other film came close to the Korean film’s six victories, but four other films did come away with multiple prizes. “Joker” won two of its seven bids: Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Score, continuing that film’s awards season romp in both of those categories.

“Little Women” won twice out of its nine noms. Greta Gerwig takes Best Adapted Screenplay for her take on Louisa May Alcott‘s classic novel, and the film also claims Best Costume Design.

“1917” won two out of its eight nominations, so not quite the sweep it enjoyed at the BAFTAs on February 2. It won Best Cinematography and Best Sound — that latter category combines achievements in sound editing and mixing into a single category, whereas the Oscars present that as two separate awards.

And “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which actually tied “Parasite” with a leading 11 nominations, was the winner of Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt) and Best Production Design.

Our voters honored all of the dominant acting winners this season — except one. Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) has dominated Best Actress kudos all winter, but she was overtaken by Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”), who wasn’t even nominated by the motion picture academy.

This is the first time ever that our Best Actress winner wasn’t in the Oscar lineup. And it’s the first time a Gold Derby Award acting winner has been absent from the Oscars in any category since Leonardo DiCaprio claimed Best Supporting Actor from us for “Django Unchained” (2013). There was also Alicia Vikander winning Best Supporting Actress for “Ex Machina” (2016), but she actually did win the Oscar that year in that category, just for a different movie (“The Danish Girl”).

So will the Oscars follow in our wise footsteps this weekend? Well, the motion picture academy hasn’t agreed with us on Best Picture since “12 Years a Slave” (2013). Our users have gone their own way ever since by picking “Boyhood” (2014), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “La La Land” (2016), “Call Me by Your Name” (2017) and the aforementioned “Roma,” all of which were nominated for the top Oscar but lost.

What do you think of our winners? Check out the complete list below

BEST PICTURE

“The Farewell” — Lulu Wang , Daniele Tate Melia, Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng, Anita Gou

“The Irishman” — Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Jojo Rabbit” — Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

“Joker” — Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Knives Out” — Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

“Little Women” — Amy Pascal

“Marriage Story” — Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

“1917” — Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

X — “Parasite” — Kwak Sin Ae, Bong Joon Ho

BEST DIRECTOR

X — Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

X — Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

X — Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Cho Yeo Jeong, “Parasite”

X — Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

X — Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Song Kang Ho, “Parasite”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Irishman” — Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit” — Taika Waititi

“Joker” — Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

X — “Little Women” — Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes” — Anthony McCarten

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Farewell” — Lulu Wang

“Knives Out” — Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story” — Noah Baumbach

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Quentin Tarantino

X — “Parasite” — Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

BEST ENSEMBLE

“The Irishman” — Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Stephen Graham, Jack Huston, Harvey Keitel, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Kathrine Narducci, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin, Joe Pesci, Jesse Plemons, Ray Romano

“Knives Out” — K Callan, Toni Collette, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, Frank Oz, Edi Patterson, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield

“Little Women” — Timothee Chalamet, Chris Cooper, Laura Dern, Louis Garrel, Jayne Houdyshell, Tracy Letts, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Austin Butler, Julia Butters, Bruce Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Mike Moh, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley, Margot Robbie

X — “Parasite” — Cho Yeo Jeong, Choi Woo Shik, Chang Hyae Jin, Jung Hyun Joon, Jung Ziso, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun, Park Myung Hoon, Park So Dam, Song Kang Ho

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Roman Griffin Davis

Ana de Armas

X — Florence Pugh

Zhao Shuzhen

Cho Yeo Jeong

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Joker” — Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse” — Jarin Blaschke

X — “1917” — Roger Deakins

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Robert Richardson

“Parasite” — Hong Kyung-pyo

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Dolemite Is My Name” — Ruth E. Carter

“Jojo Rabbit” — Mayes C. Rubeo

X — “Little Women” — Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Arianne Phillips

“Rocketman” — Julian Day

BEST FILM EDITING

“Ford v Ferrari” — Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

“The Irishman” — Thelma Schoonmaker

“1917” — Lee Smith

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Fred Raskin

X — “Parasite” — Jinmo Yang

BEST MAKEUP/HAIR

X — “Bombshell” — Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker

“Joker” — Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou

“Judy” — Jeremy Woodhead

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Janine Rath, Heba Thorisdottir

“Rocketman” — Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Barrie Gower

BEST SCORE

X — “Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women” — Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story” — Randy Newman

“1917” — Thomas Newman

“Us” — Michael Abels

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from “Wild Rose” — Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen

“A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite” — Jaeil Jung, Bong Joon Ho

X — “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” — Elton John, Bernie Taupin

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from “Harriet” — Cynthia Erivo, Joshuah Brian Campbell

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Knives Out” — David Crank, David Schlesinger

“Little Women” — Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman

“1917” — Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

X — “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

“Parasite” — Lee Ha-jun, Cho Won-Woo

BEST SOUND

“Ad Astra” — Tom Johnson, Gary Rydstrom, Mark Ulano, Grant Elder

“Avengers: Endgame” — Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie, Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, John Pritchett

“Ford v Ferrari” — David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven Morrow, Donald Sylvester

“Joker” — Tod A. Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic

X — “1917” — Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Ad Astra” — Allen Maris, Jedediah Smith, Guillaume Rocheron, Scott R. Fisher

X — “Avengers: Endgame” — Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Daniel Sudick

“The Irishman” — Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda, Stephane Grabli

“1917” — Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy, Roger Guyett

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Frozen II” — Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

“I Lost My Body” — Jérémy Clapin, Marc Du Pontavice

“Klaus” — Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, Marisa Roman

X — “Toy Story 4” — Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“American Factory” — Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert

X — “Apollo 11” — Evan Krauss, Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Petersen

“For Sama” — Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

“Honeyland” — Ljubomir Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev

“One Child Nation” — Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhan

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Atlantics” — Mati Diop (Senegal)

“Les Miserables” — Ladj Ly (France)

“Pain and Glory” — Pedro Almodovar (Spain)

X — “Parasite” — Bong Joon Ho (South Korea)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” — Celine Sciamma (France)

Win Totals

“PARASITE” (6 wins)

Best Picture

Best Director — Bong Joon Ho

Best Original Screenplay

Best Ensemble Cast

Best Film Editing

Best Foreign Language Film

“JOKER” (2 wins)

Best Actor — Joaquin Phoenix

Best Score

“LITTLE WOMEN” (2 wins)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Costume Design

“1917” (2 wins)

Best Cinematography

Best Sound

“ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD” (2 wins)

Best Supporting Actor — Brad Pitt

Best Production Design

“APOLLO 11” (1 win)

Best Documentary Feature

“AVENGERS: ENDGAME” (1 win)

Best Visual Effects

“BOMBSHELL” (1 win)

Best Makeup/Hair

“MARRIAGE STORY” (1 win)

Best Supporting Actress — Laura Dern

“ROCKETMAN” (1 win)

Best Song — “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”

“TOY STORY 4” (1 win)

Best Animated Feature

“US” (1 win)

Best Actress — Lupita Nyong’o

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on February 9. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.