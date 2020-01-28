On his 15th bid, ‘1917’s’ Roger Deakins would be the 15th person with 2 cinematography Oscars

One of the seemingly surefire locks on Oscar night is in Best Cinematography. Roger Deakins is the runaway favorite to take home the statuette for “1917,” per our odds, and after waiting 23 years for his first Oscar, he could now join the two-time winners club in the second fastest timespan.

Deakins finally won a long-awaited Oscar two years ago for “Blade Runner 2049” (2017) on his 14th nomination — his first having been for 1994’s “The Shawshank Redemption.” He had no projects in 2018, making this his first bid since his win, so perhaps this could be the beginning of a win streak.

The legendary cinematographer would be the 15h person with two victories — fitting since this is his 15th nomination — a list that includes John Toll, Janusz Kaminski, Haskell Wexler, James Wong Howe and Burnett Guffey. Eight people have won three, including Conrad Hall, Robert Richardson (one of Deakins’ rivals this year for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Emmanuel Lubezki, who prevailed three years in a row for “Gravity” (2013), “Birdman” (2014) and “The Revenant” (2015). Leon Shamroy and Joseph Ruttenberg hold the record with four wins each.

Deakins instantly shot up to the top of our odds after “1917” first screened in November. Filmed to appear as one continuous take and unfolding in real time, the World War I drama is an immersive showcase for his gifts. What’s more, the cinematography and directing awards have gone hand in hand in recent years — Deakins’ “Blade Runner 2049” win alongside “The Shape of Water’s” Guillermo del Toro taking director was one of three mismatches this decade — and “1917” helmer Sam Mendes is the favorite to nab his second directing Oscar.

Richardson is in second place in our odds, ahead of Rodrigo Prieto for “The Irishman,” Lawrence Sher for “Joker” and Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse.”

