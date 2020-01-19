2020 SAG Awards: Full winners list in the 6 film and 9 TV categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The SAG Awards were handed out on Sunday, January 19 during a two-hour ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles airing live on both TBS and TNT beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET. This marked the 26th year that the Screen Actors Guild has awarded prizes in six film categories and nine TV races. Scroll down to see the full list of winners as well as the complete roster of nominees in every category.

Among the movies in the running, “Bombshell” leads with four nominations in the marquee categories, including a bid for best ensemble (the SAG Awards equivalent of Best Picture at the Academy Awards). Its rivals for this top prize are two other four-time contenders (“The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), which each include a stunt ensemble nomination in their haul. Rounding out the top race are “Jojo Rabbit” and “Parasite.”

Of the television series in contention only one is up for four awards: the comedy series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Four more have three nominations each: “Fleabag,” “The Crown,” “The Kominsky Method” and “The Morning Show.”

Refresh this page for the most up-to-date winners

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

FILM

BEST CAST

“Bombshell”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

BEST MALE ACTOR IN LEAD ROLE

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN LEAD ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

BEST MALE ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Jamie Foxx, “Just Mercy”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN SUPPORTING ROLE

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Nicole Kidman, “Bombshell”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford vs Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

PREDICT the Oscar winners now; change through February 9

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA ENSEMBLE

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

BEST DRAMA MALE ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

BEST DRAMA FEMALE ACTOR

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

BEST COMEDY ENSEMBLE

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

BEST COMEDY MALE ACTOR

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

BEST COMEDY FEMALE ACTOR

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

BEST MOVIE/MINI MALE ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST MOVIE/MINI FEMALE ACTOR

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

BEST STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

“Watchmen”

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.