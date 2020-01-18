2020 ACE Eddie Awards winners: Full list of editors guild champs in film and TV [UPDATING LIVE]

The winners for the 2020 American Cinema Editors Awards were announced Friday, January 17 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. These are the 70th annual edition of the ACE Eddie Awards, which honor the best in feature film and television editing for the 2019 calendar year. Four Oscar nominees for Best Film Editing contend for the guild’s drama prize (“Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Joker” and “Parasite”) with the fifth recognized over on the comedy side (“Jojo Rabbit”). Scroll down to see the complete list of ACE Eddie winners, which are marked in gold.

The Eddies have an excellent track record for predicting the ultimate Oscar winner for Best Film Editing, with 22 of the last 29 matching up including last year’s champion “Bohemian Rhapsody.” In addition, since the guild split their top award into two prizes (one for drama, one for comedy) in 2000, eight of their 20 winners went on to claim the Best Picture Oscar, with the last one being “Argo” (2012).

ACE’s five drama nominees are “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite.” The five comedy contenders are “Dolemite is My Name,” “The Farewell,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The three animated features are “Frozen II,” “I Lost My Body” and “Toy Story 4.” And the four documentary features are “American Factory,” “Apollo 11,” “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” and “Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound.”

For television, the guild distinguishes between commercial and non-commercial programming. The commercial dramas are “Chicago Med,” “Mr. Robot” and two episodes of “Killing Eve” (“Desperate Times” and “Smell Ya Later”). The non-commercial dramas are “Euphoria,” “Game of Thrones,” “Mindhunter” and “Watchmen.” The commercial comedies are “Better Things,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “The Good Place” and “Schitt’s Creek.” The non-commercial comedies are “Barry,” “Dead to Me,” “Fleabag” and “Russian Doll.”

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMA)

“Ford v Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, ACE & Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE

“Joker,” Jeff Groth

“Marriage Story,” Jennifer Lame, ACE

“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY)

“Dolemite is My Name,” Billy Fox, ACE

“The Farewell,” Michael Taylor & Matthew Friedman

“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles

“Knives Out,” Bob Ducsay

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Fred Raskin, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Frozen II,” Jeff Draheim, ACE

“I Lost My Body,” Benjamin Massoubre

“Toy Story 4,” Axel Geddes, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

“American Factory,” Lindsay Utz

“Apollo 11,” Todd Douglas Miller

“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice,” Jake Pushinsky, ACE & Heidi Scharfe, ACE

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound,” David J. Turner & Thomas G. Miller, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL)

“Abducted in Plain Sight,” James Cude

“Bathtubs Over Broadway,” Dava Whisenant

“Leaving Neverland,” Jules Cornell

“What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali,” Jake Pushinsky, ACE

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

“Better Things” (“Easter”), Janet Weinberg, ACE

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (“I Need To Find My Frenemy”), Nena Erb, ACE

“The Good Place” (“Pandemonium”), Eric Kissack

“Schitt’s Creek” (“Life is a Cabaret”), Trevor Ambrose

BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

“Barry” (“berkman > block”), Kyle Reiter, ACE

“Dead to Me” (“Pilot”), Liza Cardinale

“Fleabag” (“Episode 2.1”), Gary Dollner, ACE

“Russian Doll” (“The Way Out”), Todd Downing

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

“Chicago Med” (“Never Going Back To Normal”), David J. Siegel, ACE

“Killing Eve” (“Desperate Times”), Dan Crinnion

“Killing Eve” (“Smell Ya Later”), Al Morrow

“Mr. Robot” (“401 Unauthorized”), Rosanne Tan, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION

“Euphoria” (“Pilot”), Julio C. Perez IV

“Game of Thrones” (“The Long Night”), Tim Porter, ACE

“Mindhunter” (“Episode 2”), Kirk Baxter, ACE

“Watchmen” (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”), David Eisenberg

BEST EDITED MINISERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION

“Chernobyl” (“Vichnaya Pamyat”), Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

“Fosse/Verdon” (“Life is a Cabaret”), Tim Streeto, ACE

“When They See Us” (“Part 1”), Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

“Deadliest Catch” (“Triple Jeopardy”), Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE

“Surviving R. Kelly” (“All The Missing Girls”), Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt

“VICE Investigates” (“Amazon on Fire”), Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami

