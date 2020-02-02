2020 ADG Awards winners: Full list of Art Directors Guild champs in film and TV [UPDATING LIVE]

The 24th annual Art Directors Guild Awards, which honors the best production design in film and television, took place Saturday, February 1. All eyes were on the Period Film category, which this year had four nominees match up with the Oscars for Best Production Design: “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The other two guild contenders were “Ford v Ferrari” and “Joker,” while the Oscars’ fifth bid went to “Parasite.” Scroll down to see the full winners list for the 2020 ADG Awards.

The Art Directors Guild Awards have a great track record predicting the Oscar race for Best Production Design. Throughout the first 23 years of these kudos, the eventual Academy Award winner has always numbered among the guild’s nominees in the various categories, including recent winners “Black Panther” (2018), “The Shape of Water” (2017) and “La La Land” (2016).

For the Fantasy Film race, the nominees are “Ad Astra,” “Aladdin,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Dumbo,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” In the category of Contemporary Film, the contenders are “A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood,” “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,” “Knives Out,” “Parasite” and “Us.” Up for Animated Film are “Abominable,” “Frozen II,” “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” “The Lion King” and “Toy Story 4.”

As for the television categories, the guild recognizes production design for one-hour period/fantasy series, one-hour contemporary series, TV movies/limited series, half-hour single camera series, multi-camera series, short format and variety/reality/event special.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners (in gold) for the 2020 Art Directors Guild Awards:

FILM

PERIOD FILM



“Ford v Ferrari” — Francois Audouy

“The Irishman” — Bob Shaw

“Jojo Rabbit” — Ra Vincent

“Joker” — Mark Friedberg

“1917” — Dennis Gassner

“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” — Barbara Ling

FANTASY FILM



“Ad Astra” — Kevin Thompson

“Aladdin” — Gemma Jackson

“Avengers: Endgame” — Charles Wood

“Dumbo” — Rick Heinrichs

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Patrick Tatopoulos

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

CONTEMPORARY FILM



“A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood” — Jade Healy

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” — Kevin Kavanaugh

“Knives Out” — David Crank

“Parasite” — Lee Ha-Jun

“Us” — Ruth De Jong

ANIMATED FILM



“Abominable” — Max Boas

“Frozen II” — Michael Giaimo

“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — Pierre-Olivier Vincent

“The Lion King” — James Chinlund

“Toy Story 4” — Bob Pauley

TELEVISION

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” (“Penultimate Peril: Part 1”) — Bo Welch

“The Crown” (“Aberfan”) — Martin Childs

“Game of Thrones” (“The Bells”) — Deborah Riley

“The Mandalorian” (“Chapter One”) — Andrew L. Jones

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Ep. 305, Ep. 308”) — Bill Groom

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Big Little Lies” (“What Have They Done?” “The Bad Mother,” “I Want to Know”) — John Paino

“The Boys” (“The Female of the Species”) — Dave Blass

“Euphoria” (“The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed,” “And Salt the Earth Behind You”) — Kay Lee

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Mayday”) — Elisabeth Williams

“The Umbrella Academy” (“We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals”) — Mark Worthington

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“Black Mirror” (“Striking Vipers”) — Anne Beauchamp

“Catch-22” — David Gropman

“Chernobyl” — Luke Hull

“Deadwood” — Maria Caso

“Fosse/Verdon” — Alex DiGerlando

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“Barry” (“ronny/lily”) — Tyler B. Robinson

“Fleabag” (“Ep. 5”) — Jonathan Paul Green

“GLOW” (“Up, Up, Up”) — Todd Fjelsted

“The Good Place” (“Employee of the Bearimy,” “Help Is Other People”) — Ian Phillips

“Russian Doll” (“Nothing in This World is Easy”) — Michael Bricker

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“The Big Bang Theory” (“The Stockholm Syndrome,” “The Conference Valuation,” “The Propagation Proposition”) — John Shaffner

“The Cool Kids” (“Vegas, Baby!”) — Stephan Olson

“Family Reunion” (“Remember Black Elvis?”) — Aiyanna Trotter

“No Good Nick” (“The Italian Job”) — Kristan Andrews

“Will & Grace” (“Family, Trip,” “The Things We Do for Love,” “Conscious Coupling”) — Glenda Rovello

SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL

Apple: “It’s Tough Out There” — Quito Cooksey

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: “Don’t Call Me Angel” — Emma Fairley

MedMen: “The New Normal” — James Chinlund

Portal for Facebook: “A Very Muppet Portal Launch” — Alex DiGerlando

Taylor Swift: “Lover” — Kurt Gefke

VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

“Drunk History” (“Are You Afraid of the Drunk?”) — Monica Sotto

“91st Oscars” — David Korins

“Rent: Live” — Jason Sherwood

“Saturday Night Live” (“1764 Emma Stone,” “1762 Sandra Oh,” “1760 John Mulaney”) — Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee

“Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour” — Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions